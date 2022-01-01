The January Issue Is Out!

It’s the start of a new year, and our January issue is full of helpful information to help you and your loved ones blossom in 2022! Dubbed The Alternative Wellness issue, we delve into topics ranging from ways to set attainable food resolutions with Damaris Phillips to looking at the track records of some natural sex remedies with our sex columnist and therapist Coralie McEachron. We also tackle the topic of medical marijuana and take a closer look at where Kentucky is headed in the legalization debate.

Here’s even more of a peek inside:

• Plight of the COVID-19 Long Hauler: It’s been a difficult journey for former WAVE-3 anchor Lauren Jones. Read about her experience and see tips to keep yourself and your family protected.

• Tour Her Neighborhood: In a new recurring feature showcasing the distinct flavor of Louisville neighborhoods, Shauntrice Martin shares of some of her most-loved spots in Parkland.

• Fresh Eats: Check out healthy, tasty options at 4 local restaurants that will make it easy for you to stick to a healthy meal plan in 2022.

• Making the Board: Learn what it takes to join a board and become an agent of change in your community.

And so much more! Start off 2022 with success, with supporters around you to encourage and mentor. Join us on our Sisterhood journey! #WeSeeYouSis