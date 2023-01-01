The January Issue Is Out!

The January issue is here and we’re ringing in 2023 with a purpose! In this issue you will find the motivation you’ll need to get healthy and achieve your goals. Here’s some of the great reads we’ve compiled to inspire, encourage and enlighten you in this new year:

Manifest The Life You Want. Psychotherapist and life coach, LaShonda Sims-Duncan explains how to vision board your way to your ideal life.

Ayurvedic Rituals for a Healthier You. An ayurvedic specialist shares 10 of her favorite holistic methods to add to your daily regime in 2023.

What It Takes to Do the Impossible. New Year’s resolutions seldom work, but this fitness influencer wants to set you up for success.

Top Food & Diet Trends for 2023. Damaris Philips gives us a heads up on the food and nutrition trends that will be popular this year.

The Ladies of Justice. Meet seven women jurists who are shattering the judicial glass ceiling and changing the face of the courts in Louisville.

The Fight for Black Lives. We recap a recent panel discussion on the health disparities in the Black community.

Special Report: An Interview with Joanne Harrell. Seattle’s First Lady talks tech, equity and achieving work/life balance.