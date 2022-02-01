The February Issue Is Out!

In our February issue, love is in the air as we explore the multiple aspects of relationships — the love, the sex, who we love, what we love, and how we can celebrate love for each other. We take an intimate look into the lives and love of 6 interracial couples, offer suggestions on where to snag that reservation for a romantic dinner for 2, and introduce you to Mariana Maranda, a mechanical engineer who in the evenings has discovered her for love for dance, and Art Eatables owner Kelly Ramsey, who pivoted her passion for bourbon and chocolate into a successful business. We delve into the importance of maintaining a healthy heart in our 2022 Heart Supplement, sponsored by U of L Health.

We also honor Black History Month with a special feature on 7 Black Women to Watch in our community. These women are breaking barriers, advocating for relevant change and setting the stage for the next generation to soar.

And don’t forget to check in with our fantastic monthly columnists — Food Network personality Damaris Phillips and former news anchor Jean West — and find out who our Editors chose this month as the woman to be recognized in the We See You, Sis column!