The February Issue Is Out!

The February issue is here and it’s all about matters of the heart. In this issue you will find stories of love and romance. Here’s some of the articles we’ve curated to warm your heart as well as teach you how to take good care of it:

FROM “MEET CUTE” TO FOREVER. Six couples share the story of how they met, fell in love and decided to do forever together.

CAUGHT IN A BAD ROMANCE. Sexual chemistry matters in relationships. But is good sex worth staying with a toxic partner?

TOUR HER NEIGHBORHOOD. Two self-described techies have lovingly restored the 1893 “Pink Palace” in Old Louisville.

A WOMAN’S GUIDE TO HYPERTENSION. Hypertension is the leading risk factor for heart disease. It’s also treatable and preventable. We share how to keep your blood pressure down and reduce your risks for heart disease.

DAMARIS’ DATE NIGHT. We put together a few of our favorite bourbon-inspired recipes for a quick last minute Valentine’s meal with your honey.

EX IN THE CITY. Time doesn’t always heal old wounds especially after a breakup. Dr. Ashley Anderson shares why it’s important to release unhealthy emotions.

PLUS….

Don’t miss our special 16-page supplement on the life-enhancing benefits of comprehensive heart care which includes medical breakthroughs, the top-of-the-line care available in Louisville and, of course, truly inspiring stories of survival.