The second annual Derby Diversity Week fashion show brought diverse, local designers, milliners and fashion collaborators into the Derby spotlight.
This global fusion event was held on Tuesday, May 2, at Fourth Street Live, and featured African dancers, an aerialist and acrobatics along with a diverse group of local fashion designers, collaboratives and companies who support ethical, sustainable or fair trade practices.
They include: Maman Couture, Her Best Foot Forward, Cannonball Swimwear, Velvet Outlaw, The Baddest Stitch, You’re Amazing Boutique, Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment, Big Day Millinery, Ashley Russell Millinery, The Mad Hatter 502, Mamili and Esi Bani Couture.
Fashions were modeled by a diverse group of Heyman Talent models while DJ Stacey Broadway mixed global fusion music. A beauty team from The Paul Mitchell School created the exciting directional beauty looks that were featured in the show. The evening’s festivities also included live performances by The NCrediblez and Mekka Don. WHAS Lifestyle reporter Nailah Spencer emceed the festivities. Sponsors included I Heart Radio, Heyman Talent and Paul Mitchell Beauty School.
Photos by Kylene White and Chris Jenner
SHOP THE GALLERY
SassyFoxConsignment.com, BigDayHatDesign.com, Ashley Russell Millinery on Etsy.com and Instagram, The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, TheBaddestStitch.com, MamanAfricanAmericanDesigns.com, CannonballSwimwear.com, VelvetOutlaw.com, HerBestFootForward.com, The Mad Hatter 502, Mamili and Esi Bani Couture.