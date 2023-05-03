The second annual Derby Diversity Week fashion show brought diverse, local designers, milliners and fashion collaborators into the Derby spotlight.
This global fusion event was held on Tuesday, May 2, at Fourth Street Live, and featured African dancers, an aerialist and acrobatics along with a diverse group of local fashion designers, collaboratives and companies who support ethical, sustainable or fair trade practices.

 

They include: Maman Couture, Her Best Foot Forward, Cannonball Swimwear, Velvet Outlaw, The Baddest Stitch, You’re Amazing Boutique, Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment, Big Day Millinery, Ashley Russell Millinery, The Mad Hatter 502, Mamili and Esi Bani Couture.

 

Fashions were modeled by a diverse group of Heyman Talent models while DJ Stacey Broadway mixed global fusion music. A beauty team from The Paul Mitchell School created the exciting directional beauty looks that were featured in the show. The evening’s festivities also included live performances by The NCrediblez and Mekka Don. WHAS Lifestyle reporter Nailah Spencer emceed the festivities. Sponsors included I Heart Radio, Heyman Talent and Paul Mitchell Beauty School.

 

Photos by Kylene White and Chris Jenner

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-1

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-2

A Paul Mitchell Beauty School team member gets to work on David.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-3

A close look at the metallic details created by the Paul Mitchell School's beauty team.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-4

Heyman's Tana in gilded lids courtesy of the Paul Mitchell School's beauty crew.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-5

Model Jescanta James in the makeup chair with the Paul Mitchell School beauty crew.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-6

Heyman Talent Agency owner Chad Broskey talks choreography with dancer Josie.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-7

Heyman Talent model Nicole gets glammed up by Paul Mitchell School's beauty team leader, Lauren Sutton.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-13

Mad Hatter 502 hats in the backstage tent at DDW Fashion Show.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-14

Headpieces from Big Day (bigdayhatdesign.com) backstage.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-15

Backstage at the DDW fashion show.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-16

Backstage at the DDW Fashion Show.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-17

Mekka Don

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-18

Heyman Talent's Dominique in Mekka Don's lifestyle brand.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-19

Heyman Talent's Ariel in Mekka Don's lifestyle collection.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-21

Emcee Nailah Spencer, WHAS11 Lifestyle reporter, greets the crowd at the DDW Fashion Show.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-23

Harlina Trumbo's African Dance Troop starts the DDW Fashion Show.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-24

Harlina Trumbo's African Dance Troop starts the DDW Fashion Show.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-25

Harlina Trumbo's African Dance Troop starts the DDW Fashion Show.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-26

Heyman Talent model Melissa in fair trade label Her Best Foot Forward (herbestfootforward.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-27

Heyman Talent models Ariel and Joe in fair trade label, Her Best Foot Forward (herbestfootforward.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-28

Heyman Talent models Jacob and Laura in fair trade collection, Her Best Foot Forward (herbestfootforward.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-29

Heyman Talent model Keniesha in fair trade collection, Her Best Foot Forward (herbestfootforward.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-30

Heyman Talent models Cassie and Paul in fair trade collection, Her Best Foot Forward (herbestfootforward.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-31

Mekka Don warms up the fashion show crowd at Fourth Street Live, wearing his lifestyle brand.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-32

Heyman Talent models Sidney and Jake in fair trade collection Her Best Foot Forward (herbestfootforward.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-33

Lexi in Fair Trade collection, Her Best Foot Forward (herbestfootforward.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-34

Heyman Talent Dominique in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-36

Heyman Talent's LiYing in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-37

Heyman Talent's Ariel in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-38

Heyman Talent's Sarina in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-39

Heyman Talent's Tana in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-40

Heyman Talent's Keniesha in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-41

Heyman Talent's Cassie in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-42

Heyman Talent's Pam in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-43

Heyman Talent's Sidney in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-44

Heyman Talent's Kelsey in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-45

Lexi in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-46

Heyman Talent's Lanisha in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-47

Heyman Talent's Kris in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-48

Heyman Talent's Joe in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-49

Heyman Talent's Jake in Velvet Outlaw (velvetoutlaw.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-50

Heyman Talent model Dominique in Cannonball Swimwear (cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-51

Heyman Talent model Dominique in Cannonball Swimwear (cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-52

Heyman Talent's Melissa in Cannonball Swimwear (cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-53

Heyman Talent's Ariel in Cannonball Swimwear (cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-54

Heyman Talent's Sarina in Cannonball Swimwear (cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-55

Heyman Talent's Laura in Cannonball Swimwear (cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-56

Heyman Talent's Tana in Cannonball Swimwear (cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-57

Heyman Talent's Joe in Cannonball Swimwear (cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-58

Heyman Talent's Paul in Cannonball Swimwear (Cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-59

Heyman Talent's Dominique and Kris in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-60

Heyman Talent's Dominique and Kris in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-61

Heyman Talent's Dominique and Kris in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-62

Heyman Talent's Dominique and Kris in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-63

Heyman Talent's Keniesha in Cannonball Swimwear (cannonball.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-64

Heyman Talent model Li Yin in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-65

Heyman Talent models Melissa and Joe in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-66

Heyman Talent models Melissa and Joe in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-67

Heyman Talent model Ariel in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-68

Heyman Talent model Cassie in Cannonball Swimwear (cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-69

Heyman Talent model Ariel in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-70

Heyman Talent model Ariel in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-71

Heyman Talent model Ariel in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-72

Heyman Talent model Sarina in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-73

Heyman Talent model Laura in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-74

Heyman Talent model Laura in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-75

Heyman Talent momdel Sidney in Cannonball Swimwear (cannonball.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-76

Heyman Talent models Tana and Jake in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-77

Heyman Talent models Tana and Jake in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-78

Heyman Talent model Kelsey in Cannonball Swimwear (cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-79

Lexi models a bikini by Cannonball Swimwear (cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-80

Heyman Talent models Keniesha and Paul in Maman Couture by Aminata Traore (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-81

Heyman Talent model Lanisha in Cannonball swimwear.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-82

Heyman Talent model Lanisha in Cannonball swimwear.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-83

Heyman Talent model Lanisha in Cannonball swimwear (cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-84

Heyman Talent model Jake in Cannonballswimwear (cannonballswimwear.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-85

Heyman Talent models Jacob and Pam in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-86

Jescanta James in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-87

Jescanta James in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-88

Heyman Talent model Sidney in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-89

Heyman Talent models Lanisha and David in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-90

Heyman Talent model Brittany in The Baddest Stitch (thebaddeststitch.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-91

HeymanTalent model Dominique in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-92

Heyman Talent model Melissa in The Baddest Stitch (thebaddeststitch.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-93

Heyman Talent model Sarina in The Baddest Stitch (thebaddeststitch.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-94

Heyman Talent model Laura in The Baddest Stitch (thebaddeststitch.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-95

Heyman Talent model Cassie in The Baddest Stitch (thebaddeststitch.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-96

Heyman Talent model Keniesha in The Baddest Stitch (thebaddeststitch.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-97

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-98

Heyman Talent model Nicole in a pearl and charm embellished dress from You're Amazing Boutique at Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-99

Heyman Talent model Pam in fringe from Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-100

Lexi models a feathered dress from You're Amazing Boutique at Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-101

Heyman Talent model Sidney poses in a look from You're Amazing Boutique (at Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-103

Heyman Talent model Cassie strikes a pose in a bodysuit from You're Amazing boutique (at Outlet Shops of the Bluegrass.)

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-104

Heyman Talent aerialist Merry Annette King performs in front of the jumbotron.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-105

Striking sculptural fascinators from Ashley Russell Millinery (at etsy.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-106

Striking sculptural fascinators from Ashley Russell Millinery (at etsy.com).

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-107

Fascinator from Big Day Designs bigdaydesigns.com with a one shoulder dress from Sassy Fox.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-108

Fascinator from Big Day Designs bigdaydesigns.com with a one shoulder dress from Sassy Fox.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-109

A floral hatinator from Big Day bigdaydesigns.com with a chevron dress from Sassy Fox.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-110

A floral fascinator from Big Day bigdaydesigns.com fits a chiffon one-shoulder dress from Sassy Fox.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-111

A beautiful bow fascinator by Big Day bigdaydesigns.com and Nicole Miller dress from Sassy Fox.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-112

Floral fascinator by Big Day bigdayhatdesigns.com and floaty midi from Sassy Fox.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-113

Floral fascinator by Big Day bigdayhatdesigns.com and floaty midi from Sassy Fox.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-114

Floral fascinator by Big Day bigdayhatdesigns.com and floaty midi from Sassy Fox.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-116

A striking hatinator from Big Day bigdayhatdesign.com pairs well with a sheath from Sassy Fox.

DDW_Fashion_Show_2023-117

Heyman Talent model Sidney in a hot pink bow sheath from Sassy Fox and Big Day Fascinator, bigdayhatdesign.com.

KW1_1167

Heyman Talent model Li Ying in Mad Hatter 502 and a one-shoulder eyelet dress from Mamili (both at Mamili502.com). Photo by Chris Jenner

KW1_1234

Designer Aminata Traore's husband, Oumar Kebe, takes the runway in Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1230

More Maman Couture (mamanafricanamericandesigns.com) at the Derby Diversity Week Fashion Show. Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1229

Aminata Traore's neice and muse in Maman Couture traditional attire (at mamanafricanamericandesigns.com) at Derby Diversity Week fashion show. Photo by Chris Jenner

KW1_1225

Designer Aminata Traore of Maman Couture takes the runway at Derby Diversity Week Fashion Show. Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1217

Heyman Talent models Lanisha and Ariel in Mad Hatter 502 and dresses from Mamili (all at Mamili502.com). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1216

Heyman Talent models Brittany, Li Ying and Lanisha in hats by Mad Hatter 502 and dresses from Mamili (all at Mamili502.com). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1214

Heyman Talent models Dominique, Brittany and Li Ying in Mad Hatter 502 and dresses from Mamili (all at Mamili502). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1209

Heyman Talent model Keniesha in an Esi Bani Couture bridal gown (at Ebdesignplaza.com). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1207

Heyman Talent model Keniesha in a bridal gown by Esi Bani Couture (at Ebdesignplaza.com). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1204

Heyman Talent model Keniesha in an Esi Bani Couture bridal gown (at Ebdesignplaza.com). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1202

Heyman Talent model Keneisha in an Esi Bani Couture bridal gown (at Ebdesignplaza.com). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1201

Heyman Talent model Keniesha steals the spotlight in an Esi Bani bridal gown (Ebdesignplaza.com). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1194

Model Jescanta takes the runway in a bridal gown by Esi Bani Couture (at Ebdesignplaza.com). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1189

Heyman Talent model Melissa has a big moment in a bridal gown by Esi Bani Couture (at ebdesignplaza.com). Photo by Chris Jenner

KW1_1187

Heyman Talent model Sidney in a fascinator by Mad Hatter 502 and ruffled maxi from Mamili (both at Mamili502.com). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1184

Heyman Talent model Cassie in a fascinator by Mad Hatter 502 and two piece ensemble from Mamili (both at Mamili502.com). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1180

Heyman Talent model Keniesha in a big brim from Mad Hatter 502 and sheath from Mamili (both at Mamili502.com). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1177

Heyman Talent model Keniesha in a big brim from Mad Hatter 502 and dress from Mamili (both at Mamili502). Photo by Chris Jenner.

KW1_1173

Heyman Talent model Tana in a big brim from Mad Hatter 502 and mini from Mamili (both at Mamili502.com). Photo by Chris Jenner

KW1_1171

Heyman Talent model Laura in a big brim from Mad Hatter 502 and one shoulder dress from Mamili (both at Mamili 502). Photo by Chris Jenner

KW1_1168

SassyFoxConsignment.com, BigDayHatDesign.com, Ashley Russell Millinery on Etsy.com and Instagram, The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, TheBaddestStitch.com, MamanAfricanAmericanDesigns.com, CannonballSwimwear.com, VelvetOutlaw.com, HerBestFootForward.com, The Mad Hatter 502, Mamili and Esi Bani Couture.