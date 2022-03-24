The Center for Women and Families Celebration of Service and Survival Event Photos by Gioia Patton Yvonne Jones shared her survivor storyYvonne Jones shared her survivor story.Rev. Dr. Caitlin SimpsonRev. Dr. Caitlin Simpson.President _ CEO of The Center for Women and Familes Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, and Yvette GentryPresident and CEO of The Center for Women and Families Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, and Yvette Gentry.President _ CEO of The Center for Women and Familes Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, and The Honorable Tara HagertyPresident and CEO of The Center for Women and Families Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, and The Honorable Tara Hagerty.President _ CEO of The Center for Women and Familes Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, and Betty Winston Bayé (2)President and CEO of The Center for Women and Families Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, and The Honorable Tara Hagerty.Karina BarillasKarina Barillas.Joe Gribbins of Wardlow AuctionsJoe Gribbins of Wardlow Auctions.DSC_0731 JPGDawne Gee of WAVE 3 was the event_s emceeDawne Gee of WAVE 3 was the event's emcee.8 Women of Distinction honoree Yvette GentryWomen of Distinction honoree Yvette Gentry.7 Women of Distinction honoree Karina BarillasWomen of Distinction honoree Karina Barillas.6 Women of Distinction honoree Judge Tara HagertyWomen of Distinction honoree Judge Tara Hagerty.5 Women of Distinction honoree Betty Winston Bayé and Sadiqa ReynoldsWomen of Distinction honoree Betty Winston Bayé and Sadiqa Reynolds.4 DSC_07073 DSC_07042 DSC_05421 CEO of The Center for Women and Familes Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, and Nolen C. Allen Man of Distinction Kevin J. KrupskiCEO of The Center for Women and Familes Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, and Nolen C. Allen Man of Distinction Kevin J. Krupski. By Sara Jessick|2022-03-24T17:08:13-04:00March 24, 2022|Community & Sisterhood, Events| Share This Story! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInPinterestEmail Related Posts Starting Over March 8, 2022 | 0 Comments The University of Louisville Volleyball Team in Eco-Friendly Fashion March 3, 2022 | 0 Comments Today’s Woman Show Live Taping: We See You, Sis! March 2, 2022 | 0 Comments