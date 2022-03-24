Photos by Gioia Patton

Yvonne Jones shared her survivor story.

Rev. Dr. Caitlin Simpson.

President and CEO of The Center for Women and Families Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, and Yvette Gentry.

President and CEO of The Center for Women and Families Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, and The Honorable Tara Hagerty.

President and CEO of The Center for Women and Families Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, and Betty Winston Bayé.

Karina Barillas.

Joe Gribbins of Wardlow Auctions.

Dawne Gee of WAVE 3 was the event_s emcee

Dawne Gee of WAVE 3 was the event's emcee.

Women of Distinction honoree Yvette Gentry.

Women of Distinction honoree Karina Barillas.

Women of Distinction honoree Judge Tara Hagerty.

Women of Distinction honoree Betty Winston Bayé and Sadiqa Reynolds.

CEO of The Center for Women and Familes Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, and Nolen C. Allen Man of Distinction Kevin J. Krupski.