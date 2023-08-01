The August Issue Is Out!

Back to school is kicking into high-gear in the August issue! We’ve got behind-the-scenes stories and profiles, news, and delicious recipes for this season with our special Education issue. Check it out:

Lunchbox 101. With the kids heading back to school, it’s time for columnist and Food Network Star Damaris Phillips to serve up some creative ideas for lunch box lunches – which, she points out, are not just for children. Here, her fun feasts to go for all ages.

A True Partner Always Shows Up. TW Publisher Tawana Bain examines the transformational power of women supporting women to create a more equal and just world.

A Reality Check on Back to School. Backpacks and tennis shoes won’t be all that’s new for Fall 2023. Kids head back this year to a staggered scheduling plan for JCPS, a controversial and confusing gender identification bill and epic teacher shortages. We invited eight of them to share their back to school haul and honest feelings about their impending re-entry.

The Women of Higher Education. While the ivory towers of academia are typically occupied by men, the opposite is true in our city where strong female presidents lead our local universities into an era of inclusion.

Making College Dreams Come True. The Lincoln Foundation has been serving talented, underserved students in the Louisville Metro area for more than 110 years, helping them overcome barriers to higher education and achieve their potential

Backstage Pass. Our city’s vast culture and arts scene provides an incredible array of immersive classes for both kids and adults. Here are just a few ways you can tap your creativity this fall.