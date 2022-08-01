The August Issue Is Out!

For our tech issue, we are paying homage to the women who are moving our city forward with their groundbreaking innovations — and fierceness. From pilots to app designers, these women are making a place for themselves within the the STEM industry. And this month, we are celebrating the inroads they have made within a historically male-dominated industry. Read about three female aviators who are taking to the skies fearlessly and proving that gender isn’t the determinant of success. In our Tech Reboot feature, Lennie Omalza examines how the presence of women in technology is becoming a game changer. Here are some other highlights you’ll find in this month’s issue.

Tech-Up Your Cooking: Want to save time in the kitchen? Chef Damaris Phillips shares her favorite no-fail tech gadgets for cooking effortlessly.

Genius in a Jar: Andrea Wells, owner of Wells Made Co. is introducing families to the wholesome goodness of her nut butters.

We See You Sis Giveaway: Nominate one deserving woman for a chance to attend the Makers House Polo Club Match presented by the Trifecta on September 10. Look for more details on Instagram @Todayswomanmagazine.