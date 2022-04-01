The April Issue Is Out!

Kentucky Derby Fashion, Food, Royals & Festivities

In our April issue, we interview the Derby Princesses shaking things up on this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival Court. “The young women who make up the 2022 Royal Court have had to consider their own stereotypes about the idea of a princess and consider how they can use their Derby Princess role to show all the facets of what a princess is.” – Carrie Vittitoe

Check out the full story for an in-depth look at how the Derby Princesses are making strides towards positive and all-inclusive community impact.

Derby Diversity Week and Derby Fashion Week are also coming up, this May! For Derby Diversity Week, we have been hard at work, bringing together the world’s top suppliers, buyers, executives, and business leaders, inclusive of all diverse groups (minorities, women, LGBTQ+, Veterans and disabled) to network, develop, and enjoy the Kentucky Derby. And for Derby Fashion Week, we will stage the first international-themed Derby week runway show featuring locally available, cutting-edge fashions by international designers and artisans.

Register now for early-bird access to Derby Diversity Week, before the discount rate is gone. Or register to attend Derby Fashion Week! Want to join in for both? We can’t wait to see you there.

Derby Diversity Week: derbydiversity.com.

Derby Fashion Week: derbyfashionweek.com.

Additionally, we’ve had the pleasure of showcasing details on the Kentucky Derby Festival, including highlights, a full list of events and activities, and a special section on the Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pin®. Check out the Kentucky Derby Festival Supplement placed after page 56 of our April issue, or view our digital version here.

Check out our special features on fashion at our history-drenched Black Jockey’s Lounge, Simone Gabrielle’s dreams, vision and love for DJing, and health, wellness and awareness stories and tips to help push conversations where they may be needed most.

We also honor women who are pushing the boundaries of typically male-dominated industries with special features on three women who are claiming their rightful place in the horse racing industry, as well as an interview with Amelia Pillow, master-brewer and owner of Shippingport Brewing Co. These women are breaking barriers and rewriting history.

And don’t forget to check in with our fantastic monthly columnists — Food Network personality Damaris Phillips and former news anchor Jean West, as well as our new regular divorce columnist, Ashley Anderson — and find out who our editors chose this month as the women to be recognized in three We See You, Sis highlights!