The 30th Anniversary Relaunch Issue Is Out!

This month we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Today’s Woman magazine and relaunching with a new look, new editorial content, new events, and, most importantly, a new vision for sisterhood across all platforms and across all facets of life, because we at Today’s Woman believe:

“This isn’t a magazine. This is a movement.”

And we want you to join the movement! Join our sisterhood!

#weseeyousis

FEATURED IN THIS ISSUE:

• Go In the Kitchen with Damaris Phillips! — In her inaugural column, the Food Network star offers super simple (and fun) holiday party ideas to kick-off the season.

• Deck the Halls Without Dating Your Decor — Check out 5 fresh ideas for updating your festive holiday home looks.

• Back in the Saddle with Jean West — In her inaugural column about family life, Jean West shares the life lessons she and her sons learned from playing polo.

• Party Like it’s 2022 — Find fashion inspiration for a New Year’s outfit that will make heads turn.

• Are You Drinking too Much? — In our new Health Check column, learn how to recognize if you are overindulging, and read tips on how you can limit your alcohol consumption and feel better.

• Crusading for Justice — After the death of Tyree Smith, resident Jackie Floyd is on a mission to bring comfort to the families of the Russell neighborhood.

• Today’s Woman Turns 30! — Take a trip down memory lane with us, reflecting on some of our greatest covers as we celebrate 30 years of empowerment. Do you spot someone you know — or maybe yourself? Also, hear from Owner Tawana Bain about the new direction of the magazine and Sisterhood movement.

• And so much more! Check out all that is new, and let us know what you think!

YOU ARE INVITED

Join us as we celebrate 30 years and a whole new direction!

• See the Premiere of the Today’s Woman Show and be a part of the live studio audience! Hear from owner Tawana Bain about the new direction of the magazine, and meet women featured in the December issue.

• Check out a New Gift Line! “We see you, Sis!” merchandise is the perfect gift for every woman in your life.

• Take a breather from all the hustle and bustle of the season, have a drink and unwind with other smart, funny women.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12 • 1-3PM • Marketplace Restaurant, 651 South 4th Street

Register here for this FREE event!