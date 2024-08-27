Sunsets & Success:

Inside Tracy Lear’s Backyard Oasis

Photography by: Benjamin Worth Bingham

Written by: Today’s Woman

The lines between business and personal life blur beautifully for Tracy Lear, much like the horizon she gazes at from her backyard sanctuary. As an entrepreneur, Tracy has skillfully navigated the tech and e-commerce industries, building and selling businesses with one simple yet powerful principle at the core: helping people. This guiding philosophy passed down from her family of entrepreneurs, has been the bedrock of her success and her approach to life.

Tracy grew up surrounded by an entrepreneurial spirit, making business a natural fit for her. Her journey has been defined by determination, hard work, and an unyielding commitment to self-improvement. Whether mastering the ever-changing landscape of technology or learning to communicate across cultures, she has faced each challenge with grace and resilience. Throughout it all, Tracy has relied on the support of mentors, friends, and family—people who believe in her vision and contribute to her growth.

While Tracy’s business ventures have taken her around the world, it’s her home, particularly her backyard, that gives her a true sense of peace and fulfillment. Nestled along the Ohio River, her outdoor space is more than just a beautiful setting; it’s a retreat that embodies the very elements of life: Earth, Air, Fire, and Water.

Designed with both function and relaxation in mind, Tracy’s backyard boasts an expansive outdoor kitchen with everything she needs to host gatherings without stepping inside—a grill, refrigerator, pull-out garbage, and ice chest. The outdoor living area, perched high above the river, offers breathtaking views of the Belle of Louisville as it glides by, blending the modern world with the timeless charm of Kentucky’s golden era.

The centerpiece of this outdoor haven is undoubtedly the infinity pool, flanked by two dynamic fire bowls that light up the night with their warm, mesmerizing glow. It’s a space that invites both reflection and celebration—a place where Tracy can unwind after a long day or host lavish gatherings with friends, family, and even some of her famous acquaintances from the music industry.

But what truly makes this space special are the personal touches that turn it into a true sanctuary. Tracy has carefully incorporated elements that resonate with her spirit and bring her joy. Hummingbird feeders dot the landscape, attracting the delicate creatures she considers her spirit animals, adding a sense of calm and beauty to the space. A large tank houses two turtles that Tracy has raised since they were babies, providing her with a unique connection to the natural world. And then there are the plants—vibrant, resilient, and carefully chosen to enhance the space without requiring constant attention.

For Tracy, her backyard is more than just a place to relax; it’s a space that fuels her creativity and motivates her in her entrepreneurial endeavors. Each morning, she rises early to watch the sun climb over the river, and each evening, she takes in the breathtaking sunsets—a ritual that not only centers her but also inspires her to keep pushing forward. “Every day, I’m motivated by my space,” Tracy says. “I can see how far I’ve come and know how far I will go. Creative energy always flows here.”

The design of the backyard was a collaborative effort, with Tracy working closely with Louisville-based designer Mike Blacketer to bring her vision to life. While Mike laid the architectural foundation, it was Tracy’s personal touch that made the space truly her own. She has added family heirlooms, art, and other personal items that not only reflect her journey but also serve as reminders of her hard work and achievements. Her home, with its Mediterranean-inspired architecture and sprawling outdoor spaces, was always intended to be a place for gathering—a vision that Tracy has fully realized.

Whether she’s hosting a casual get-together or a grand event, Tracy’s backyard is always ready to accommodate. It’s a space that has seen everything from intimate family dinners to large-scale productions, including music videos and fashion shows. The energy of the space is palpable, a testament to Tracy’s belief that “you never get a second chance to make a good impression.” And first impressions are certainly memorable in this unique oasis.

Looking ahead, Tracy plans to continue evolving her backyard, adding more plants, enhancing the grassy areas, and perhaps even incorporating new features like a pickleball court or additional fire pits. She’s excited about the possibilities, always thinking of ways to make the space even more inviting and functional.

For other women entrepreneurs looking to create their own sanctuaries at home, Tracy offers advice rooted in both her business acumen and personal experience: “Take your time with it. Invest in comfortable furniture that’s durable, especially if you plan to host. Remember, pretty needs to be functional too. Use neutral colors so you can easily change the look with different decorations. And most importantly, always stay true to yourself and find what makes you happy in your space.”

In a fast-paced, often stressful business world, Tracy understands the importance of having a personal retreat—a place to clear her mind and rejuvenate her spirit. Her backyard serves as that perfect escape, a space as vital to her well-being as any other room in her home.

Tracy Lear’s journey as an entrepreneur is one of perseverance, creativity, and passion. Just as she has built her businesses with care and dedication, she has crafted a backyard that reflects her values, offering a sanctuary where she can thrive. Here, where Earth meets oasis, Tracy has found not just a home, but a refuge—a place where she can be inspired, entertain, and simply be herself.

