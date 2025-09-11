Stephanie Terry: Breaking Barriers, Building Community

By: Tabnie Dozier

Stephanie Terry still remembers the night she knew she was ready to run for mayor.

Sitting in church during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in January 2023, she heard a sermon that pressed the congregation with a simple but powerful question: “If not now, when?”

She couldn’t shake the gut-feeling that God was calling her to step into the moment.

“That night, I went home and told my husband, ‘Let’s go,’” Terry said. “I couldn’t let it go.”

Months later, Evansville voters elected Terry as the city’s first woman — and first Black person — to serve as mayor. For Terry, a lifelong Evansville resident, the victory was about more than making history.

“History is something I carry every day,” she said. “I think about the women and men who came before me, who really paved the way in this community, who never had the chance to sit in this seat but dreamed of it for their children.”

Rooted in Faith and Service

Terry’s foundation is rooted in Evansville schools, where teachers, coaches and mentors nurtured her talents and encouraged her to dream big. She thrived in basketball, track, drama, pageants and vocal competitions — experiences that taught her discipline and deepened her love for community.

“I’ve been busy all my life, multitasking and doing all kinds of things, and it really shaped who I am today,” she said. “My foundational years were part of helping me form the love that I have for the city.”

That love has always been anchored by faith. Terry grew up in the church, the daughter of a minister who modeled service to others. When her father passed away last year, she leaned even more heavily on the lessons he taught her.

“God didn’t give me a church, but He gave me a city,” she said. “There’s Kingdom work to be done, and it can happen from this very seat.”

Answering the Call to Serve

Public service has been a constant in Terry’s life. After college, she ran for school board and later city council. Even when campaigns didn’t go her way, she stayed active as an advocate on local, state and national issues.

Terry later became the first Black woman elected to the Vanderburgh County Council, a position she held for more than a decade. Her leadership also shined during the 13 years she served as Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Evansville.

In 2022, when then-Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced he would not run again, Terry’s phone lit up.

“People kept saying, ‘This is the time for a Black woman to win,’” she said. “At first, I didn’t believe that.”

It took months of prayer and reflection before she said yes.

Stepping into the mayor’s office hasn’t always been comfortable for Terry, who describes herself as an introvert. But she views discomfort as a source of growth.

“I firmly believe I’m being obedient to what God has called me to do,” she said. “It’s stretched and challenged me in ways, but there’s been a tremendous amount of growth, too.”

Progress in Evansville’s Civic Center

Since taking office, Terry has prioritized housing, neighborhoods and public safety. Her administration met its first-year goal of creating 350 affordable housing units and has set a new target of 2,000 by 2027. She also launched the “Block by Block” cleanup initiative, sending city workers and volunteers into neighborhoods to beautify streets and strengthen community pride.

She has overseen long-overdue park improvements, including splash pads and renovations at the historic C.K. Newsome Community Center. Police and firefighters have received historic raises, with city employees getting their largest boost in years.

Taking care of the people who serve the city of Evansville remains a top priority for Terry.

“They need to know they’re valued and seen,” she said.

Empowering Women

Terry views her role not just as a personal achievement but as an opportunity to elevate future leaders.

“It isn’t just about being the first but really thinking about how I can open the door for others so that this won’t be the last time we see a woman of color, or a woman in general, serving in this role,” she said.

Her advice to women is simple but powerful: believe in yourself.

“Set goals that scare you a little, because growth comes in the stretch,” she said. “Don’t be afraid — choose to move forward in spite of fear.”

Gratitude for Evansville

Despite the pressures of leadership, Terry remains grounded in gratitude for the city that raised her.

“I can’t say enough how humble I am to be in this position,” she said. “I know little girls and little boys are watching me. They’re seeing what’s possible, and that motivates me to lead with integrity, be courageous, and to be compassionate.”

From the basketball courts of her childhood to the mayor’s office, Stephanie Terry’s story is one of faith, resilience, and service. She offers a living example of what it means to step boldly into purpose — and into history. To keep up with Mayor Stephanie Terry, you can follow her on Instagram or on Facebook.