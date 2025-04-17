Stars Take Center Stage at the 2025 Kentucky Derby and Oaks

This year’s Kentucky Derby weekend is already galloping toward greatness with two powerhouse women set to lead the charge.

On Saturday, May 3, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Grace Potter will perform the National Anthem just after 5 p.m., continuing a long-standing Derby Day tradition. Known for her soulful voice and electrifying performances, Potter joins the ranks of past Anthem greats like Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Nettles, and Carly Pearce. With a new album, Medicine, on the way and a tour alongside Chris Stapleton this summer, Potter’s Derby moment is just the beginning of a standout year.

Adding to the star-studded lineup, Olympic legend Simone Biles will deliver the iconic “Riders Up” call, signaling jockeys to mount their horses for the 151st Run for the Roses. As the most decorated gymnast in history, Biles brings a dose of athletic excellence and inspiration to Churchill Downs.

The celebration begins even earlier on Friday, May 2, for the Kentucky Oaks, where Olivia Dunne, All-American gymnast and social media star, will give the “Riders Up” call, and The Voice winner Gina Miles will sing the National Anthem.

From the paddock to the red carpet, this year’s Derby and Oaks are shining bright with female talent leading the way.