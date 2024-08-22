Spring Break Dreams

THE BEST STAYCATION DESTINATION FOR KENTUCKY TRAVELERS

Written by Eloise Peters

New research has found every state’s favorite destination in the US to travel to for their summer staycations – Florida, Texas and California are the most popular.

Experts at QR Code Generator used data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to analyze interstate passenger trips by origin and destination. The latest data was used. Every origin state’s most popular place to visit is the destination with the highest number of trips.

Florida has been visited by Kentucky residents 4,276,840 times in one year, making it the state’s favorite staycation

North Carolina is Kentucky’s fifth preferred staycation, visited 1,490,550 times

Florida

Kentucky’s most popular state to travel to is Florida, where residents visited 4,276,840 times in 2022. In Florida, visitors benefit from diverse experiences – from the vibrant nightlife and beaches of Miami to the magical attractions of Walt Disney World and the natural beauty of the Everglades National Park.

Georgia

The second favorite state for staycations is Georgia, where Kentucky residents visited 2,782,964 times. Visiting Georgia provides a rich tapestry of experiences, from exploring the historic streets of Savannah and the vibrant culture of Atlanta to hiking in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains and enjoying the coastal beauty of the Golden Isles.

Texas

In third place for Kentucky’s best staycation states is Texas, where residents visited 1,565,737 times in 2022. The Lone Star state is a great choice for staycations, with buzzing cities like Houston, Dallas and Austin to explore.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is Kentucky’s fourth favorite state to travel to, visiting 1,555,040 times. Staying in Pennsylvania offers a rich experience filled with historical landmarks, charming small towns, and beautiful landscapes, from the vibrant streets of Philadelphia to the serene beauty of the Pocono Mountains.

North Carolina

Finally, North Carolina, where Kentucky travelers visited 1,490,550 times. Good for both relaxing and being active, North Carolina offers beautiful landscapes like mountains and the coast, as well as lots of history.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, has commented on the findings:

“There is an infinite number of places to explore right here in the U.S. as our nation is so large. From mountainous, snowy regions to golden sands, heatwaves and stunning coastlines, to breathtaking lakes, rivers and never-ending forests, to lively cities that never sleep – Americans don’t have to look overseas to escape and experience something new.