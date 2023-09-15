Spotlight on Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of September being Hispanic Heritage Month the Arts Insider puts the focus on México Lindo.

By Gioia Patton

What: México Lindo is a group of families who gather together to share their love for Mexican Folklore and culture.

Members: The group is formed by children, teenagers, and adults.

Formation: Created the summer of 2009 by Ana Lane, who has become the choreographer/director.

Mission: “We want our children to continue celebrating the diversity of this Beautiful city that has welcomed the traditions and folklore of the Hispanic people. We have performed throughout the city of Louisville and in southern Indiana,” Ana explains.

Costumes: Ana has designed some of them, although the most recent ones are made in Mexico by artisans.

Practice Headquarters: Every Thursday at 6:30 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Westport Rd.

“Everyone is welcome to join us!” she says.

—

More information about México Lindo is available on their Facebook page, here.