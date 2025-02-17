Presented by Republic Bank | Co-Hosted by Woman-Owned Wallet & The B Scene

Gold Sponsors: Racing Louisville FC & Baldwin Wealth Partners

If you care about women in business, financial equity, or just a damn good underdog story, Show Her the Money is the film you need to see.

The groundbreaking documentary exposes the harsh reality that while women-led businesses are thriving, they receive less than 2% of venture capital funding. That’s right—98% of all VC dollars go to male-founded companies, despite research showing that women-owned businesses generate higher returns.

So what’s the problem? And more importantly, how do we fix it?

That’s exactly what Show Her the Money dives into, following female founders and the visionary investors who are working to flip the script.

On March 8th at 6:30 PM, the film is returning to Louisville for an International Women’s Day screening, presented by Republic Bank and co-hosted by Woman-Owned Wallet and The B Scene. With Louisville’s skyline as the backdrop and the city’s largest screen bringing this powerful story to life, this is more than just a movie—it’s a movement.

Special Thanks to Our Sponsors

This event is made possible thanks to the support of organizations that are actively working to close the gender wealth gap and empower women entrepreneurs:

🏦 Republic Bank (Presenting Sponsor) – Committed to becoming the bank for women, Republic Bank is supporting this event as part of its larger mission to make banking and financial resources more accessible to women and woman-owned businesses.

⚽ Racing Louisville FC (Gold Sponsor) – Louisville’s professional women’s soccer team is a proud supporter of women’s leadership, equality, and community impact.

💼 Baldwin Wealth Partners (Gold Sponsor) – Led by Leah Hokenson, Baldwin Wealth Partners helps women build generational wealth, navigate estate planning, and take control of their financial futures.

✨ Woman-Owned Wallet (Co-Host & Sponsor) – A marketplace, movement, and resource hub dedicated to putting more money in the wallets of women.

🎬 The B Scene (Co-Host & Sponsor) – Bringing storytelling and visibility to women entrepreneurs by connecting them with film, media, and business opportunities.

With these sponsors, Louisville is taking a stand for women in business—because funding women isn’t charity, it’s smart economics.

What’s Show Her the Money About?

This isn’t just a story about gender inequality in business—it’s about the women who are breaking barriers despite the odds.

The film follows four trailblazing female entrepreneurs as they battle for funding, facing the same frustrating reality that most women in business know all too well:

💸 Banks say no.

💸 Investors hesitate.

💸 The venture capital world is a boys’ club.

But instead of giving up, these women find a new path forward—with the help of female investors who believe in funding women and betting on their success.

Alongside these stories, the film features powerhouse investors like:

✅ Catherine Gray (She Angel Investors) – A fierce advocate for getting more money into the hands of women entrepreneurs.

✅ Pocket Sun (SoGal Ventures) – One of the youngest women to ever start a VC firm, betting on women-led, diverse startups.

✅ Dawn Lafreeda (Largest Denny’s Franchise Owner) – A self-made entrepreneur who built a multi-million dollar empire without traditional venture funding.

✅ Wendy Ryan (Kadabra CEO & Angel Investor) – A strategic leader pushing for more diversity in investment and leadership.

These women aren’t asking for permission or waiting for change—they’re creating it.

Why This Film Matters for Women Entrepreneurs & Allies

Women start businesses at higher rates than men, yet they continue to struggle for funding, mentorship, and visibility. This film is an eye-opening look at the systemic roadblocks holding women back—and more importantly, how we fight back.

🔥 If you’re a woman entrepreneur, this film is a reminder that you are NOT alone. The struggle is real, but there are women investors and allies fighting for you.

🔥 If you’re an investor, mentor, or business leader, this film will challenge you to do more to support and fund women-led businesses.

🔥 If you care about financial equality and economic impact, this film will make you rethink where your dollars go and why it’s crucial to invest in women.

The Bigger Picture: Money is Power, & Women Deserve Both

Right now, women hold 80% of spending power but receive only 2% of investment dollars. That means women are driving the economy but aren’t getting a fair share of the financial backing needed to build lasting businesses.

The gender wealth gap won’t close on its own—it requires intentional action. That’s why screenings like this one aren’t just about watching a film—they’re about:

✔ Raising awareness about the funding disparities women face.

✔ Connecting women entrepreneurs with mentors, investors, and allies.

✔ Creating a ripple effect that leads to more investment in women-led businesses.

Why You Need to Be at the Louisville Screening

This isn’t just another business documentary. It’s a rallying cry for real change—and Louisville is showing up in a big way.

✨ This is the second time the film is being brought to the city —proving that this conversation isn’t over and that our community is ready to take action.

✨ The screening is happening on Louisville’s biggest screen , making it a larger-than-life moment for women in business and their allies.

✨ The event is co-hosted by Woman-Owned Wallet and The B Scene , two organizations dedicated to amplifying women’s voices in business, finance, and media.

Join Us on March 8th & Be Part of the Movement

💡 What: Show Her the Money Film Screening

📅 When: March 8th, 6:30 PM

📍 Where: Louisville’s Largest Screen (With the City Skyline as a Backdrop!)

💥 BONUS: Connect with women entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders at this must-attend International Women’s Day event!