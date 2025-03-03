Show Her the Money: A Candid Conversation on Film, Funding, and Women Who Make It Happen

If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that when women come together, magic happens—especially when we’re talking about money, movies, and making big moves. That’s exactly what’s going down at Show Her the Money, a power-packed panel featuring incredible women who are shaping industries, funding businesses, and proving that when women thrive, we all win. And guess what? I’ll be your moderator for the night, making sure the conversation is as inspiring as it is informative.

So, who’s joining me on stage? Let’s meet the powerhouse panelists who are breaking barriers, funding futures, and making sure women get the financial backing they deserve.

Meet the Women Behind the Money & The Movies

💰 Heather Bouvier – Founder & CEO of The B Scene, strategist, connector, and small biz champion. As a Women in Film Kentucky board member, she’s all about localizing Hollywood—bringing real opportunities in film to local communities. Most recently, she worked on Queen of the Ring, proving that storytelling and business go hand in hand.

💰 Mary Rose Hulsey – Senior Commercial Banking Officer at Republic Bank, making sure businesses have the financial tools they need to grow. With a passion for empowering entrepreneurs, she’s helping women-led businesses secure the funding they need to scale and succeed.

💰 Leah Hokenson – Managing Director and Advisor at Baldwin Wealth Partners, specializing in estate planning. She helps clients build, protect, and transfer wealth, ensuring financial security for generations to come. Because wealth isn’t just about today—it’s about creating a lasting legacy.

💰 Yolanda Reed – Business Coach at the Women’s Business Center of KY, empowering entrepreneurs with the tools, strategies, and support they need to grow successful businesses. She’s all about helping women turn their ideas into thriving companies.

💰 Natalia Bishop – Investor, Founder of Story, and leader in Innovation & Entrepreneurship at UofL. She’s passionate about empowering founders, fostering creativity, and building a thriving startup ecosystem. If you’ve got a big idea, Natalia is the woman who can help bring it to life.

💰 Raechele Smalls – Director of Launch Blue Ventures, investor, and startup catalyst. She’s helping founders turn bold ideas into thriving businesses by providing funding, mentorship, and access to capital. Because women don’t just need a seat at the table—they need the resources to build the whole damn house.

💰 Rachel Edenfield – Founder & CEO of Swell, a mental health company using AI-enabled self-guided care to address the nationwide therapist shortage. Focused on underserved communities, including the military, she’s making mental health resources more accessible and impactful.

Why You Need to Be in the Room

This isn’t just a panel—it’s a movement. We’re talking about real money, real opportunities, and real strategies to fund women in business, media, and beyond. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a creative, or just someone who believes women deserve more investment, this is your invite to pull up a seat.

And trust me, these women don’t hold back. Expect raw, unfiltered conversations, insider tips, and a whole lot of inspiration. You’ll leave knowing exactly why funding women isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s the smart thing to do.

So grab your besties, mark your calendar, and come ready to be part of a conversation that’s changing the game. Because when women rise, we all rise.

