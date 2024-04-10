Setting the Pace – Oliver’s Chop House

=Setting the PaceWritten by Logan Spradlin | Photos by Kung Studios

Oliver’s Chop House & Bourbon Bar Enters the Culinary Race as a Top Contender

A world-class chophouse needs a world-class team and Oliver’s boasts the expertise of Food & Beverage Director Chad “Sully” Sullivan and Executive Chef Stacey Craig. With decades of combined experience in the food and beverage industry, Sullivan and Craig bring their developed passion and creative skill to create an exceptional culinary experience.

Sullivan, an Indiana native, has an illustrious reputation in the industry, having opened fine dining establishments across the country. With a deep love for spirits, as evidenced by his professional certifications as a Certified Sommelier, Specialist of Wine, Specialist of Spirits and Specialist of Beverage, he is thrilled to contribute to Louisville’s vibrant food, spirits and hospitality scene. Sullivan joined the Oliver’s opening team in April 2023, just two months before the restaurant was scheduled to open, having previously managed Matt Winn’s Steakhouse, overlooking the finish line at Churchill Downs Racetrack. Excited by the warm reception from the Derby City Gaming & Hotel community, Sullivan eagerly endeavors to exceed expectations and introduce guests to a new and fun dining experience.

“It was an intensely fast opening for me once I came aboard the Oliver’s opening team.” says Sullivan. “Our newly formed family rose to the challenge and surpassed even my high standards once we got control of the space. I couldn’t have been more impressed.”

Having worked in a variety of restaurant environments, Sulivan admits that Oliver’s offers something truly unique. “I’ll be honest, while I have worked in and opened many restaurants, none of them have been attached to gaming. I didn’t know what to expect and was pleasantly surprised with how much the Derby City Gaming guests were excited to see Oliver’s come to fruition. Their excitement for something new and fun only fueled my drive to get the restaurant open and accessible.”

Executive Chef Stacey Craig, originally from Chino, California, discovered her passion for the culinary world at a young age and recalls her unsuccessful and humbling debut in the kitchen at age 9 when, in her words she “cooked a kitchen chair to well-done.” With a background that includes the U.S. Marine Corps, Craig understands the value of discipline, leadership and teamwork, which she seamlessly translates to the kitchen. Prior to joining Oliver’s, Craig honed her skills as the Chef de Cuisine at Matt Winn’s Steakhouse. Her love for bourbon, food and the city of Louisville converged during the inaugural Bourbon Dinner, where she curated a memorable culinary experience for esteemed Master Distillers and bourbon enthusiasts. Craig’s transition to Oliver’s was a natural one, as she deemed it an opportunity to be part of something big and important. Her dedication, coupled with the support and inspiration of the Derby City Gaming & Hotel team, has set the stage for Oliver’s success.

Craig’s passion for the culinary arts lies in the ways food provides for us; how it nourishes not only our bodies, but also our soul. She explains, “Food is the culmination of everything. You can look at food from any community and see their agriculture, history, influences and resources. I study it every day and it will never be enough time to learn all that there is to know.”

The culinary offerings at Oliver’s are designed to elevate guests’ experience and secure them a place in the winner’s circle with each dish. An open kitchen viewing window allows guests to witness the skilled culinary team prepare delectable creations. Set against the backdrop of reclaimed barnwood and surrounded by the aroma of bourbon-glazed pork chops, filet mignon, oysters on the half shell and parmesan truffle fries, guests are treated to an unforgettable spectacle. Oliver’s menu features the finest 100% U.S.D.A. prime steaks, succulent seafood, artfully prepared appetizers and decadent desserts—each meticulously crafted to showcase elegance, classic flavors and impeccable plating.

While already a world-class establishment, both Sullivan and Craig remain committed to continuous improvement. They are excited to expand the menu seasonally and highlight local ingredients that embody the essence of Louisville and Kentucky as a whole. Supporting local vendors and embracing the farm-to-table concept will create a shared experience that celebrates the city’s vibrant culinary scene. With a notable, skilled and creative team in place, the future of Oliver’s is focused on creating