Rosalind “Roz” Welch’s Bold Vision for Jefferson County

By Chris James

In a democracy, the right to vote is both fundamental and fragile. It depends on systems that work, people who care and leaders who understand that access and trust are everything.

Democratic candidate Rosalind “Roz” Welch says those principles are not abstract ideals but are lived experiences that have shaped her campaign to become the next Jefferson County Clerk.

All eyes have been on this race since the September 2025 passing of Republican Barbara “Bobbie” Holsclaw who held the position for more than two decades.

Welch’s experience spans more than a decade inside the election system as a poll worker. She believes the clerk’s office needs a leader who understands both the mechanics of elections and the people they serve.

Her campaign was born from a moment of frustration – and determination – during the historic 2020 United States presidential election.

For years, Welch volunteered as an election worker, waking up before dawn on Election Day to ensure the voting process ran smoothly. But in 2020, the realities of the system became painfully clear.

“I’d wake up at 4 a.m. to serve my community,” Welch recalled. “The 2020 election changed things for me.”

During the pandemic-era election, Jefferson County consolidated voting into a single mega-polling site at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Welch witnessed elderly voters navigating the massive facility, often confused about where to go or forced to walk long distances.

“Seeing seniors trying to traverse the Expo Center – the only polling site in the entire county – was heartbreaking,” she said. “And as an election worker, I couldn’t even help them physically because insurance restrictions wouldn’t allow it. That was infuriating.”

That moment crystalized Welch’s belief that the clerk’s office requires leadership grounded in management, operations and empathy.

“The office demands someone who understands systems and logistics,” she said. “That’s what I do professionally, and it’s what I’ve been doing for years as an election worker.”

She wants to reimagine access to the ballot saying voting should be convenient, secure and accessible.

“No one should have to wait two hours to vote or be confused about where to vote,” Welch said.

One of her key proposals in the creation of voting centers – larger, centrally located polling sites where voters could cast ballots regardless of their specific precinct. The model already exists across the country and is commonly used for early voting.

Welch believes expanding the concept to Election Day could dramatically reduce waiting times and confusion.

“Giving voters options makes the process easier and more efficient,” she explained. “People vote in their precinct or choose a voting center that works best for them.”

Modernizing The Clerk’s Office

Beyond elections, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office serves as the official keeper of public records, handling everything from vehicle registration to land records. Welch wants to modernize those services to meet the needs of a growing, diverse Louisville community.

Her plan includes expanding services and making them more accessible across the county.

Some of her priorities include strengthening cybersecurity protections for election systems and county records, opening a new clerk’s office location near the I-264 corridor, expanding appointment availability and drop-off services, increasing translation services and multilingual materials and exploring mobile services to reach residents and dealerships in Jefferson County.

“We need an office that is secure, accessible, efficient and focused on people,” Welch said. “I call it Five Star Service for Jefferson County.”

A Continued Legacy and Making History

Welch’s candidacy also arrives at a historic moment for leadership in the clerk’s office.

Hosclaw’s tenure established a legacy of strong female leadership.

Welch said she would be honored to continue that tradition and potentially make history as the first Black woman to serve as Jefferson County Clerk.

“My goal is to secure that role on May 19 and begin a new era for the clerk’s office,” she said. “I would be proud to carry on Bobbie Holsclaw’s legacy while leaving my own mark through modernization and accessibility.

Welch’s Life Rooted in Public Service

For Welch, public service is more than a campaign theme. It’s a value learned early in her life.

“I grew up in a house where my parents demonstrated the necessity of being involved and having an impact on our community,” she said.

That upbringing shaped Welch’s belief that civic participation is essential to maintaining healthy democratic systems.

She said it is the responsibility of citizens to enhance the quality of life and hold the powerful accountable who manage systems we depend on.

Welch’s professional experience managing large teams across the country – often during construction projects and disaster recovery operations – has also influenced how she approaches leadership.

“I’ve managed thousands of employees nationwide,” Welch says. “I know what it’s like to make tough decisions in chaotic situations and implement new processes quickly.”

She believes those skills translate directly to the logistical complexity of running a county clerk’s office.

What Voters Should Know About Midterms and the General Election

Welch is also encouraging voters to stay informed about recent changes in local elections. For example, races for mayor and Metro Council have shifted to a nonpartisan format. That means voters can choose any candidate regardless of party affiliation, with the top two candidates advancing to the general election.

Because of that change, straight-party voting in November will no longer include mayoral or Metro Council races.

“These are important details voters should understand before heading to the polls,” Welch said.

Voters should also check their registration ahead of elections.

Encouraging the Next Generation of Leaders

As the nation celebrates Women’s History Month, Welch reflects on the women who paved the way for future generations.

One quote she often refers to comes from Shirley Chisolm – the first Black woman in Congress and first Black woman to seek the nomination for U.S. president from one of the two major political parties.

“Tremendous amounts of talent are lost to our society because that talent wears a skirt.”

Welch says that statement remains powerful to this day.

“Women make our families, workplaces and communities better,” she said. “We are leaders, innovators and trailblazers.”

Her advice for women who dream big – whether in public service, business, art or entrepreneurship – is simple but powerful.

“Dream big. Make plans. Follow through,” she says. “And surround yourself with people who encourage you when you doubt yourself.”

She adds one final thought.

“Know that I believe in you.”

Getting Involved

Welch’s campaign is actively seeking volunteers and supporters across Jefferson County. Residents can help by canvassing neighborhoods, sharing information about the campaign, requesting yard signs or donating to support outreach efforts.

“Campaigns are expensive,” Welch says. “Spreading our message across Jefferson County takes multiple touches. But anyone can help—whether it’s talking to friends, volunteering or contributing.”

Welch’s goal is not simply winning an election. It’s building a system that works better for everyone.

“A stronger elections system strengthens our democracy,” she says. “And that’s something every resident of Jefferson County should care about.”

