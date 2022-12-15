Photos by William Kolb

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Jennifer Frederick, Jill Bates, and KellyAnne McLaughlin at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Phillip Johnson, Keri Cinnamon, and Justin Cox at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Mattie Funke, Rachel DeSantes, and Kara Miller at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Sami Allison and Laura Mattingly at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendee Margaret Massey at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendee Ida Karem at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Yolanda Gipson and Amanda James at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Masi Wilson and Smita Srivstavaat the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Kathy Bube, Kevin Clark, and Vicki Poyner at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendee Sharon Perkins at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendee Julie Parece at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Sharon Perkins and Julie Parece at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Terri Troglen, Beth Delano, Our Mandadi, Smita Srivstava, and Masi Wilson at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Erica Fields, Patience Fields, and Shandi Dorsey at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Patience and Erica Fields at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Brandi Harless and Elizabeth Sawyer at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Shannon and Davis Fehr at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference vendor Dana Spencer of JustInTime4502 at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference vendor Elisha Willis of Sparkling Beads at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference vendor Collette and Albert Fields of Cohutta Candles at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference vendor Sherri Carter of Old Carter whiskey at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference vendors Laurie Miller and Monet Becker of Dress for Success at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference vendor Wendy Campbell of Roxy and Lola at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference vendor Shandi Dorsey of Today’s Woman at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees Robyn Thomas and Shandi Dorsey at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)

RockIT Women in Tech conference attendees at the Mellwood Art Center. (Photo by William Kolb/Special to Today’s Woman)