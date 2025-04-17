REVIEW | Singin’ in the Rain at Derby Dinner Playhouse

Review by Gioia Patton/Arts Insider

Attention all musical theatre students and lovers of this particular genre of theatre! Derby Dinner Playhouse’s production of “Singin’ in the Rain” is for you!

Step by step, moment by moment, note for note, this production (running through May 18), is filled with so many standout moments (that) by the halfway part of the performance the Arts Insider attended, she finally stopped scribbling down detailed notes, and resorted to placing certain moments and/or numbers under the following categories: ‘WOW!’, ‘Excellent use of staging’, ‘Standout Choreography’, ‘Standout Vocals/Acting’, and ‘Standout Supporting Actors’.

Set in 1920’s Hollywood in the days when silent movies were being replaced by talkies, this light-hearted romantic comedy is based on the MGM film featuring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connor, and adapted for the stage by Betty Camden and Adolph Green, “Singin’ in the Rain” features a musical score by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. Memorable songs include “Good Morning”, “Make ‘Em Laugh”, “Broadway Melody”, and the title song “Singin’ in the Rain”.

First and foremost in the Arts Insider’s ‘WOW!” category, and which she circled multiple times, was the ‘silent movie’ (*filmed at a well-known mansion located in Old Louisville), created for the DDP production by videographer Abigail Sage, photographer Zachary Burrell, starring three of the DDP production’s actors (Tyler Bliss, Mitchell Lewis, and Jillian Prefach Baker), and shown on screens placed on every wall of the theatre. The amount of work and artistic precision it took to create something of such quality that the entire audience sat there completely riveted, is as impressive as it is memorable.

‘Excellent use of staging’ on DDP’s theatre in the round setup (which included expanding the performance area to the ramps leading from the stage to where the audience was sitting), and by the show’s director Tina Jo Wallace and choreographer Megan Bliss, were the titular song, “Make Em’ Laugh”, “Moses”, “Good Morning”, “You Were Meant for Me”, “Broadway Melody”, and “Fit As A Fiddle.”

I like to think choreographer Megan Bliss was in heaven at the idea of putting her artistic flair to such a legendary musical, and succeed she did indeed, the Arts Insider listing “Moses”, “Make Em Laugh”, ‘Fit As A Fiddle”, ‘Good Morning’, and the titular song in the ‘Standout Choreography’ category. So good in fact (excellent vocals notwithstanding), were each of these numbers, that it brought to mind the bygone era when tap dancing ruled the Broadway musical stage.

When it comes to ‘Standout Vocals/Acting’, this production is a stellar example of ‘casting is everything!’ And to that end I can’t think of anyone who could have played the lead roles of Don Lockwood, Cosmo Brown, Kathy Selden, and Lina Lamont any better than Tyler Bliss, Mitchell Lewis, Kaitlyn Sage, and *Jillian Prefach Baker (*excellent in a comedic turn as the tone deaf silent movie star and diva Lina Lamont).

The “You Were Meant for Me” vocals of Bliss, the “Good Morning” acting/singing/dancing of Bliss, Lewis and Sage, the acting/directing/choreography/dancing/vocals of *“Moses” by Bliss and Lewis (*also a particular crowd pleaser), in addition to every single moment of “Make Em Laugh”, which gave Lewis a solo star turn, all fell into this category.

‘Standout Supporting Actors’ go to the always reliable and impressive J.R. Stuart and Ellizabeth Loos, as Roscoe Dexter and Dora Bailey.

And yes, for those few of you readers who’ve yet to purchase tickets to this production, you can take my word for it (that) the “Singin’ in the Rain” number did not disappoint nor fall short of the iconic movie version in any way, with Tyler Bliss, choreographer Bliss, director Wallace, and whoever is responsible for making it rain during that number (*when front row audience members have an amusing time wearing DDP-provided ponchos!), all more than hold their own against the memory of legendary Gene Kelly as Lockwood in the 1952 film.

WHEN: various performances through 05/18

WHERE:Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, IN. 47129

TICKETS: www.derbydinner.com or 812.288.8281

* A water-based non-toxic haze is used in this production