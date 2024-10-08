There’s a beautiful tension many women experience throughout their lives—the balance between pursuing our own ambitions and dedicating ourselves to the dreams of others. We often find ourselves standing at the intersection of personal aspirations and the selfless act of supporting someone else’s vision. It can feel like a sacrifice, and at times, we wonder if we’re delaying or even abandoning our own purpose.

But what if the very act of serving someone else’s dream is part of the path toward fulfilling our own?

I recently found myself reflecting on this paradox through the lens of a powerful biblical story. Joseph, favored by his father, was sold into slavery by his own brothers after sharing his personal dreams of greatness. His early life was marked by betrayal and captivity, and his own dreams seemed to fade as he was swept into the lives of others. But Joseph’s path to freedom didn’t come through pursuing his own dreams; it came when he selflessly interpreted and served the dreams of others—most notably Pharaoh. Through this act, Joseph not only found freedom but was elevated to a position of immense power and influence, fulfilling his destiny in ways beyond his own vision.

Similarly, the prophet Daniel interpreted the dreams of King Nebuchadnezzar, not for personal gain, but out of faithfulness and service. And through his ability to bring clarity to someone else’s vision, Daniel found himself elevated to a position of prominence.

The truth is, sometimes the path to our own personal fulfillment comes not through the relentless pursuit of our dreams, but by walking the path of service and helping others realize theirs.

This isn’t to say we should abandon our own dreams. Rather, it’s about understanding that there are seasons in life where stepping back from our own ambitions to serve someone else can be transformative. It can teach us patience, humility, and open doors we didn’t even know existed. It’s a reminder that success and fulfillment are not always linear—sometimes they come through unexpected avenues, through detours that shape us in ways our own plans never could.

Here are a few ways to embrace this journey:

1. Trust the Process:

Much like Joseph and Daniel, trust that by serving others with your gifts, you are still on a path to your own destiny. It may not look like what you envisioned, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t being prepared for something greater.

2. See Service as Strength:

It’s easy to think that serving someone else’s dream is a sign of setting aside your own. But the ability to put someone else’s vision first requires great strength, wisdom, and self-awareness. It’s not a detour from your purpose, but a way of deepening your experience.

3. Recognize the Reward:

Serving someone else doesn’t mean you lose out on your own success. Often, the rewards come in ways you don’t expect—new skills, relationships, opportunities, and the deep satisfaction of knowing you’ve contributed to something meaningful.

4. Embrace the Shift:

Life isn’t static. Our dreams and aspirations can shift over time. What you once saw as your ultimate goal may evolve as you grow. Be open to where the journey takes you.

5. Know Your Time Will Come:

There is a time for everything, and that includes pursuing your own dreams. The skills, connections, and experience you gain while supporting someone else can prepare you for when your time comes to lead and manifest your vision.