Publisher’s Blog: October 2023

Finding Strength Through Holiday Adversity and Beyond: A Message of Resilience

Written by Tawana Bain

As the holiday season approaches, we all anticipate joy, warmth, and moments of togetherness. However, life has a way of throwing unexpected challenges at us, and the holidays are no exception. Sometimes, these challenges can feel like fiery meteors crashing down upon us. But in the midst of chaos and adversity, we find the strength to endure, to rise, and to become even more courageous than before. Today, we want to inspire and empower you, the everyday woman, to show up with unwavering strength during holiday adversities and beyond.

• Embrace Your Resilience and Courage: It’s often said that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. However, it also makes you more courageous. Each trial you face, no matter how daunting, is an opportunity for personal growth. Courage is not the absence of fear; it’s the ability to confront fear head on. This holiday season, remember that every challenge you encounter is shaping you into a stronger and more fearless version of yourself.

• The Value of Your Inner Circle: In challenging times, it becomes crystal clear who stands by your side. Your support network is like gold, but it’s essential to understand what karat of gold you have in your circle. Some friends are like 24-karat gold, unwavering and durable in the face of adversity, while others may be less resilient. Going through the fire reveals who can weather the storm with you and who cannot. Cherish those who stand by you when the flames are high.

• Recognize Your Holiday Cheerleaders: In times of adversity, your biggest fans may surprise you. Pay close attention to those who cheerlead you through the darkest moments. Their unwavering support is a testament to their loyalty and belief in you. Hold onto these precious relationships, as they are the ones who will help you rise above holiday challenges.

• Discovering the Unsung Heroes: Often, in the euphoria of success, we overlook those who quietly support us from the shadows. When adversity strikes, take a moment to recognize the unsung heroes who have been there all along. These individuals may not seek the spotlight, but they are the pillars of strength you can count on when times are tough.

• Amplify Your Resilience: Men are often praised for their ability to show up in challenging situations, regardless of personal trials. This holiday season, it’s time for all of us to practice and amplify our resilience. Remember, resilience knows no gender. Strengthen your resolve and show up with unwavering determination, whether you are in the midst of triumph or adversity.

In closing, we want to share some news with you. This will be our last issue until March of 2024. We are embarking on a new journey to invest more heavily in digital content, bringing you stories, advice, and inspiration directly to your screens. During this hiatus, we will be working tirelessly to create a product we know you will love, one that will empower and uplift you even more.

Life may have its share of challenges and burning moments but remember that within you lies an unquenchable fire of courage and resilience. Together, we will continue to rise, grow stronger, and face whatever challenges come our way.

Thank you for being part of our incredible community. We can’t wait to reconnect with you in March 2024, ready to embark on this exciting new chapter together. Stay courageous, stay resilient, and keep showing up!

#weseeyousis

Your Sister in Chief,

Tawana Bain