There’s a line I’ve hummed a hundred times, barely aware of the power in the words: “Everybody dies, but not everybody lives.” It’s from a song by Nicki Minaj, and while I’ve sung it absentmindedly, I recently caught myself truly reflecting on what I was saying. Those words hold a depth we sometimes overlook in the rush of daily life. If everyone dies, but not everyone lives, then what does it mean to truly live? Are we simply existing, or are we actively embracing life, creating memories and moments that matter?

In the song, Nicki also says, “If I could have this moment for life,” but rather than waiting for just one lasting moment, I want to encourage each of us to create a life filled with those moments. Living fully isn’t about hoping for a single, unforgettable experience or giving up when things get tough. It’s about shaping a life where joy, passion, and purpose are ever-present, where every day holds meaning, and where we’re constantly adding new chapters to our story.

Why We Must Live Fully

Many of us find ourselves running from one responsibility to the next, hitting walls, what may feel like defeat and other times winning, all while constantly balancing the roles we play in others’ lives—mother, partner, professional, friend—while our own dreams and desires seem to ebb and flow from our reach. Yet, if we let days slip by without grasping moments of joy and fulfillment regardless of what’s swirling around us, we risk looking back one day and wondering, Did I truly live?

Living fully means choosing to appreciate each day as an opportunity to create moments that remind us of our own significance and joy.

It means not waiting for permission to pursue our passions, not allowing a difficult season to define our entire being, not saving happiness for a far-off destination, and not letting routine mask the beauty of the everyday.

Cultivating a Life of Purpose and Presence

Here’s how I am committed to living moving forward, and I challenge you to find ways to start truly living as well. What’s most important is embracing a mindset that, regardless of the good or bad, we will accept that we are alive and choose to live fully, no matter what’s happening around us.

Create Moments with Intention: Take small steps to prioritize activities that bring you joy. It might be a morning walk to breathe in fresh air, reconnecting with a long-lost passion, or setting time aside to laugh and unwind with loved ones. Each intentional choice is a reminder that life is happening now, and we get to shape it.

Stop Waiting for Someday: Too often, we say, “Someday, I’ll take that trip,” or “Someday, I’ll make time for myself.” But life doesn’t always give us those somedays. Embrace today as your opportunity to do something you love, something that moves you, however big or small.

Build Moments of Boldness: Living fully requires courage—the courage to say yes to yourself, to step outside of comfort zones, and to choose the life you want rather than the one you think you’re expected to live. Bold moments may be big decisions or small acts of confidence, but each adds to a life well-lived.

Celebrate the Ordinary: While creating memorable moments is essential, we often overlook the beauty of the everyday. Ordinary moments—a shared meal, a sunset, a conversation—can be profound when we approach them with gratitude and presence. Living fully isn’t about endless excitement; it’s about finding value in both the extraordinary and the simple.

Make a Legacy of Love and Impact: Ask yourself, What do I want to leave behind? A life well-lived is not only about personal fulfillment but about the impact we have on those around us. Through kindness, encouragement, and sharing our journey, we leave an imprint that lives on.

Stop throwing in the towel when things get harder than usual: Acknowledge the tough times and any failures and challenge yourself to reflect on what you’re learning in this moment. Commit to recognizing and avoiding, as much as possible, what may have led to those struggles. But don’t isolate yourself or cut off your friendships. Those who love you unconditionally will still show up; those who don’t were likely there for a season or a reason—but they’re not part of your lifetime tribe. And that’s okay.

For a Life Worth Remembering

As women, we often carry the weight of many roles, expectations, and responsibilities. Yet within each of us is the strength and the right to live a life that is rich, meaningful, and entirely our own. Living fully means not just holding on through the tough times, but also embracing every lesson, every triumph, and every moment of joy we encounter. It means refusing to settle for mere existence and, instead, creating a life so full of meaning, love, and purpose that when we look back, we know we didn’t just survive; we truly lived.

So, let’s start today. Let’s embrace the truth in the words, “Everybody dies, but not everybody lives,” and let’s choose to be among those who truly live. Let each day be an opportunity to grow, to love, to create moments that matter, and to live out the beautiful, complex, and unforgettable story that is uniquely ours.