A Letter to the Legacies
and the Leaders Who Made Them
This issue is for every leader who kept their light on when the world tried to turn it off - and to every legacy still learning just how bright they were always meant to be.
This letter is for you. Not for the room. Not for the occasion. Not for the hands that passed you this magazine. For you.
Pull up a chair. Put the phone down. What I have for you is not pleasantries or polish. What I have for you are the things I wish someone had pressed into my palm early - the things the women in this issue had to learn in the dark, without a map, without a guarantee, and without anyone telling them they were going to make it.
They made it. But it cost them something. And if I can spare you even one unnecessary wound by handing you what they carried - I will.
So here is what I know to be true.
Proximity Is Not Transformation
You are in rooms that people prayed their entire lives to enter. You are sitting next to women who carry something rare - something earned through fire, sustained through faith, and offered to you freely. Do not sleepwalk through that.
Being close to greatness does not make you great. Watching someone pray does not make you prayerful. Sitting beside someone with vision does not give you one. Proximity is the invitation. What you do inside the room is your answer.
Pay attention. Ask questions. Study the curriculum that will never appear on a syllabus: How does she handle betrayal? How does she respond when the system fails her? How does she keep going when keeping going seems impossible? Watch her in the unguarded moments. That is where the real lesson lives.
And understand this, gently but clearly: not everyone who stands close to something great is transformed by it. Some people are in the room and still unmoved. You get to decide, every single day, which one you are going to be.
Your Gift and Your Vulnerability Are Neighbors
Whatever you are most gifted at - whatever makes you come alive in a room, whatever people always come to you for, whatever flows from you as naturally as breathing - that is also where you are most exposed. Not because your gift is a weakness. Because the enemy of your purpose knows exactly where to apply pressure.
But here is the deeper thing. The thing that will save you if you receive it early enough.
The most dangerous moment in a gifted person's life is when they need someone else to validate what has already been confirmed in them. When they hand another human being the authority to decide whether their gift is real. When they say - with their actions if not their words - I cannot fully believe in what I carry until you believe in it too.
That is the open door. And the wrong person will walk through it every time. Know what you carry. Protect it fiercely. And never - not once, not for love, not for belonging, not for the intoxicating feeling of being fully known - hand someone the key to something born unto you.
“
What you do in obscurity is the resume God reads.
The Person Who Imprisons You May Be Your Corridor
This one will require you to sit with it. Maybe more than once. Maybe in a season you have not yet arrived at.
There will come a moment - perhaps more than one - when someone you trusted uses that trust against you. When a system designed for justice becomes a weapon aimed at you. When the person you served faithfully, completely, with everything you had, becomes the instrument of your lowest hour.
And in that moment, every human instinct will tell you this is the end. That you have been derailed. That the story is over.
It is not over. It is repositioning.
The pit is not your destination. It is your corridor. The injustice done to you is not the final chapter - it is often the infrastructure of the greatest chapter yet to come. The question you have to learn to ask is not only why is this happening to me, but what is this preparing me for? Who do I need to become inside this? And who is already in this room that I was meant to meet?
The door out of your prison may be in a conversation you have not had yet. Pay attention even in the pit.
Your Greatest Victory Will Come After Your Greatest Defeat
Not despite it. After it. Through it. Because of it.
Look at the women being honored on these pages. Every single one of them has a season they do not talk about at the dinner table. A moment that nearly broke them. A loss that felt unsurvivable. A betrayal that redefined what they thought they knew about people they loved.
And then look at what they built on the other side of it.
“
Suffering is not the period at the end of your sentence.
It is the comma before the comeback.
And the comeback - when it comes - will be proportional to what you endured to get there. The deeper the valley, the wider the view from the mountain.
Do not waste your pain. Do not rush out of it so quickly that you leave the lesson behind. And do not let anyone convince you that a person who has been through something is disqualified from something greater. In this story, the ones who have been through it are precisely the ones most prepared to lead.
Know Who You Are Before the World Tries to Tell You
You will be placed in rooms that were not built for you. Systems that were not designed with you in mind. Environments that will offer you a new name, a curated version of yourself that is more palatable, more digestible, more convenient for everyone else in the room.
Do not take it.
You can excel in rooms that were not built for you without becoming a product of them. You can master their language without losing yours. You can thrive in their systems without surrendering your soul to them. But only if you knew who you were before you walked in.
This is why the work you do on yourself in private matters more than any credential you will ever earn in public. Identity is not what you perform under pressure. It is what remains when the pressure is greatest. Build it now. Reinforce it daily. Because the day will come when everything around you is designed to make you forget - and the only thing that will hold is what you built when no one was watching.
Your Placement Is Not Accidental
You did not end up in this community by chance. You did not find these mentors by luck. You did not land in this issue, with these women, at this moment in time, by accident.
Your gifts were calibrated for the specific rooms you occupy. The experiences that shaped you - including the painful ones, especially the painful ones - were preparing you for a moment that has not arrived yet. And when it does, it will require everything you are. Not a sanitized version of you. Not the version that abandoned what made you different. Everything you are.
The question is not whether you belong. You belong. The question is whether you will be ready. Whether you will have done the work, tended the gift, stayed faithful in the small things - so that when your moment arrives and everything is on the line, you can look it in the face and say: I have been getting ready for you.
The Vision Is Yours - Even When No One Else Can See It Yet
There will be people who love you - genuinely, completely - who still cannot see what you carry. Who are unsettled by the size of the dream before it has produced anything visible. Who need you to be smaller so they can remain comfortable. And because you love them, you will be tempted to shrink. To qualify. To whisper what should be declared.
Do not bury the dream because it made someone uncomfortable.
The vision was given to you, not to them. Their inability to see it does not make it less real. Their discomfort with it does not make it less yours. And their distance from it does not mean you are wrong - it may simply mean they were not assigned to that part of the journey.
The integrity you carry when the audience is zero. The standard you hold when no one would know the difference. The faithfulness you bring to the small thing before the big thing has arrived. That is what determines not just whether you will be ready - but whether you will be trusted with what is coming.
Carry the dream out loud. Tend it in private. Work it in the dark. Because what you do when no one is watching is exactly what determines how bright you shine when everyone is.
Every one of us carries a light.
Some of us have tended it carefully - through hard seasons, quiet perseverance, choices made when no one was watching. Others have let circumstance or bitterness or the relentless noise of this world turn it so low it barely flickers. And some of us do not yet know how bright we could be - because no one has ever told us the light was there to begin with.
That is what legacy is. It is one light recognizing another - and refusing to let it go out.
“
It is one light recognizing another - and refusing to let it go out.
Now I want to speak to the leaders.
This issue exists because of you. It was built to say thank you in the only way that lasts - by introducing the world to what you made possible. Every woman on these pages, every leader, every mentor who showed up when she had every reason not to - what you built is not measured in titles or timelines. It is measured in them. The legacies sitting beside you. The young people who watched you survive seasons that should have broken you, and decided they could survive theirs too.
You protected the next generation while you were bleeding. You poured light into young lives during the seasons your own light was barely holding on. And you did it without making them carry the weight of what it cost you. You did not just build a career. You did not just run an organization. You did something far more rare and far more costly than any title could capture. What you do in obscurity is the resume God reads. That is not leadership. That is love in its most sacrificial form.
Kentuckiana owes you more than applause. It owes you its arms - wrapped around you, holding you up, the way you have held everyone else for so long. We see you. We honor you. We love you.
And Now - The Most Important Thing I Know
I have given you seven lessons. I have handed you what I have learned, what the women in this issue have earned, what the road has taught us all at great cost.
But if I gave you everything in this letter and withheld what has actually held me - I would have given you strategies without a foundation. Principles without a source. A map without a compass.
So here is the most important thing I know. And I want you to know that I did not write these lessons from a comfortable distance. I lived every single one of them in real time - while fighting to get this very issue into your hands. Producing this magazine required me to reach back into everything I had ever learned about perseverance, identity, purpose, and trust. The hurdles were real. The weight was heavy. There were moments when the easier path would have been to let it go, to table it, to tell myself the timing wasn't right. But my preparation for hard times would not allow me to quit on something I knew was meant to exist. These lessons are not theory. They are the reason this issue survived. And that is exactly why I needed you to have them.
Through every season that should have broken me - and there have been many - through every room that tried to rename me, every instance that nearly convinced me the story was over - there has been one constant. One voice. One hand that never let go.
His name is Jesus Christ.
Not a philosophy. Not a coping mechanism. Not a cultural inheritance I carry out of habit. A living God who saw me in my lowest pit and called me by name. Who took what was meant to destroy me and turned it into a doorway. Who gave me back - in greater measure - everything the enemy tried to strip from me.
That is my source. That is what gets me up. That is what holds me when I have nothing left in my own tank. That is the light I tend every single morning before I do anything else - before the emails, before the meetings, before the work of this world begins. Because without it, none of the rest holds.
I share it not to tell you what to believe. I share it because I love you too much to give you every other thing I have and withhold the thing that saved me. Whatever holds you - whatever gets you up when you have every reason to stay down - tend it. Protect it. Turn it all the way up.
Because here is what I have learned about light: it is not selfish. It does not stay contained. When you tend yours, it spills. It reaches. It finds the person in the next room whose light has gone so low they cannot remember what warmth felt like. Your faithfulness becomes someone else's reason to keep going. Your survival becomes someone else's permission to believe they can survive too. The world is watching. The next generation is calibrating their own light by the brightness of yours. And somewhere right now, there is a person whose flame is barely a flicker - waiting for yours to remind them that it is possible to burn bright again.
You are someone's legacy.
You are someone's leader.
Do not waste this moment. Do not waste this life. Do not let the noise, the fear, the doubt, the smallness that other people need from you - not one bit of it - convince you to offer this world anything less than the full, fearless, flame-carrying version of who you were made to be. You are someone's legacy. You are someone's leader. You are someone's reason to believe that God is still in the business of making something beautiful out of broken things. Walk like it. Love like it. Lead like it. Live like it.
I hope you carry this letter long after this issue leaves the press. Pull it out when the season gets hard. Come back to these lessons when you need to remember who you are and what you were built for. This is not simply a page in a magazine. It is a letter to your future self - written with bone-deep love and a full heart.
Happy Mother's Day.
Tawana Bain
Publisher, Today's Woman Magazine
and most importantly, Mom and Grandma