The Foundation

And Now - The Most Important Thing I Know

I have given you seven lessons. I have handed you what I have learned, what the women in this issue have earned, what the road has taught us all at great cost.

But if I gave you everything in this letter and withheld what has actually held me - I would have given you strategies without a foundation. Principles without a source. A map without a compass.

So here is the most important thing I know. And I want you to know that I did not write these lessons from a comfortable distance. I lived every single one of them in real time - while fighting to get this very issue into your hands. Producing this magazine required me to reach back into everything I had ever learned about perseverance, identity, purpose, and trust. The hurdles were real. The weight was heavy. There were moments when the easier path would have been to let it go, to table it, to tell myself the timing wasn't right. But my preparation for hard times would not allow me to quit on something I knew was meant to exist. These lessons are not theory. They are the reason this issue survived. And that is exactly why I needed you to have them.

Through every season that should have broken me - and there have been many - through every room that tried to rename me, every instance that nearly convinced me the story was over - there has been one constant. One voice. One hand that never let go.

His name is Jesus Christ.

Not a philosophy. Not a coping mechanism. Not a cultural inheritance I carry out of habit. A living God who saw me in my lowest pit and called me by name. Who took what was meant to destroy me and turned it into a doorway. Who gave me back - in greater measure - everything the enemy tried to strip from me.

That is my source. That is what gets me up. That is what holds me when I have nothing left in my own tank. That is the light I tend every single morning before I do anything else - before the emails, before the meetings, before the work of this world begins. Because without it, none of the rest holds.

I share it not to tell you what to believe. I share it because I love you too much to give you every other thing I have and withhold the thing that saved me. Whatever holds you - whatever gets you up when you have every reason to stay down - tend it. Protect it. Turn it all the way up.

Because here is what I have learned about light: it is not selfish. It does not stay contained. When you tend yours, it spills. It reaches. It finds the person in the next room whose light has gone so low they cannot remember what warmth felt like. Your faithfulness becomes someone else's reason to keep going. Your survival becomes someone else's permission to believe they can survive too. The world is watching. The next generation is calibrating their own light by the brightness of yours. And somewhere right now, there is a person whose flame is barely a flicker - waiting for yours to remind them that it is possible to burn bright again.