Publisher’s Blog: February 2025

Love: A Beautiful, Messy, Hilarious Reality

Ah, February. I’m walking down a bustling street in NYC when my phone buzzes, it’s a member of the Today’s Woman editorial team. “Hey, what do you think about writing a love piece for us this month?”

I glance around at the sea of storefronts promoting red and white fuzzy XO emojis, oversized heart-shaped balloons, and wait, are those heart-shaped bagels? I consider romanticizing love, painting it with poetic brushstrokes, but then I think… Nah.

Because where love truly reigns supreme isn’t in the grand gestures of one overly commercialized day in February, it’s in the everyday reality of the other 11 months. Love, in its truest form, isn’t all candlelit dinners and poetic text messages. It’s messy, comedic, scary, and for many, an absolute gift. It’s learning that your partner’s idea of “helping” with laundry is simply carrying their dirty clothes basket from the bedroom to the laundry room. It’s pretending to be asleep when they get up to check on that “suspicious noise” at 2 a.m. (Because let’s be honest, we all have limits.)

Love is realizing, after a heated debate over thermostat settings, that separate blankets might just save the relationship. It’s watching your significant other eat the last slice of pizza you were saving and questioning if forgiveness is really your strong suit. It’s hearing, “Did you move my keys?” when you know they’re exactly where they left them, and somehow, it’s still your fault.

For those navigating the dating world, love is even more entertaining. It’s decoding texts like, “Hey… what’s up?” and wondering if that means genuine interest or if they just need a ride to the airport. It’s experiencing the thrill of a great first date only to discover they don’t believe in using turn signals. (Instant deal-breaker.)

And then there’s modern love, the digital-age romance. Love now includes “good morning” texts, sending memes as a love language, and the ultimate test of commitment: not just making it to someone’s story, but actually landing a permanent spot on their timeline. A tag. A caption. A full-fledged post. Forget whispered sweet nothings, public acknowledgment in 2025 is the real “I’m serious about you.”

Ghosting, DM’ing, and keeping one’s personal business off social media have turned dating into a psychological thriller. Can we bring back the days when love was clear and deliberate? Like that moment after lunch in high school when you took the walk, hand in hand down the hallway, triggering an instant ripple effect of whispers: Ooooh, they’re going steady! That was love at its purest. No decoding texts, no waiting three hours to respond, no checking who watched your story but didn’t like your post. Just two people, fingers laced, status known, no confusion.

But even when love is complicated, frustrating, or downright ridiculous, it always finds a way to be worth it. It’s the friend who listens to your drama for the 100th time and still offers sound advice. It’s the sibling who saves you the last piece of cake. It’s the parent who shows up with soup when you’re sick, even when you’re grown. Love isn’t just in the grand gestures, it’s in the everyday moments, the inside jokes, the eye-rolls, and the unwavering support.

So, this Valentine’s Day, whether you’re celebrating with a partner, your besties, or just yourself (because self-love is top-tier love), remember: Love isn’t about perfection. It’s about finding someone whose weirdness matches yours. It’s about knowing that no matter what, someone in your corner will remind you that you’re worthy, cherished, and seen.

And if all else fails, just know your Today’s Woman tribe is always here to lift you up.

Happy February!

Tawana