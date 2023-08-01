Publisher’s Blog: August 2023

A True Partner Always Shows Up

Written by Tawana Bain

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about women supporting women. We all know that in light of the historical struggles and ongoing challenges we face, the concept of women coming through for each other has emerged as a powerful force. It’s authentically what we’re all about, and it never leaves my mind or my spirit. Women have continuously challenged barriers by forming supportive networks and advocating for change by being the change. Historical milestones like the suffrage movement and the rise of feminist activism demonstrated the power of women coming together and supporting each other to make fundamental differences. So many times, there’s nobody to do it for us, so we just have to do it for ourselves … and each other. That happens through solidarity, breaking stereotypes, advocacy, mentorship, and education. Women can create transformative change in both personal and societal spheres. Seeing is believing, sisters.

But then, there’s so much that we don’t see. As I look back over my life, I find that my biggest supporters are sometimes the quietest and least expected. The ones who lent a hand, a steady arm, a shoulder to cry on, and sometimes, a whole body to lean into as I was breaking down, letting me know I can be remade. Those are the ones assisting because they should. Not because of who is watching.

“Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on.” – Serena Williams

A true partner doesn’t come with keeping count or thinking about this or that. They’re showing up in the good and bad, and they keep a close eye on your back. Encouraging and nurturing an environment where women feel supported serves as a catalyst for empowerment, leading to a fairer and more inclusive society. As we continue to promote women supporting women, we become active participants in the ongoing journey towards gender equality and a more just future for all … one sister at a time.

Please, don’t be the type of partner that sits on the sidelines and complains when your sister is struggling. If you have nothing to offer, it’s best to say nothing at all. We have the power to make a difference in our society and to create a more equal and just world. By valuing and supporting one another, we can work together to make sure that all women are respected and given the same opportunities. There’s too much at stake to fail each other now, sis. Let’s make the world a better place. I know we can.

#TodaysSisters #WeSeeYouSis

Read the July 2023 Publisher’s Blog.