Publishers Blog April 2024 | Embracing Transformation: Derby Inspired: from Cocoon to Splendor

How many times have you found yourself in the cocoon stage, ladies? You know that phase of transformation where you’re prepping for the grand reveal? As we step into the vibrant season of the Derby, it’s impossible not to draw parallels between our Derby fashion frenzy—from selecting the perfect hat to the finest shoes—and the constant metamorphosis we undergo in the various stages of womanhood. Just as we meticulously plan our Derby Day ensemble, we, too, craft and recraft our identities and dreams with each new season of life.

The journey from caterpillar to butterfly is not just a marvel of nature; it’s a mirror to our own lives. Think about it: the caterpillar doesn’t just change; it literally breaks down to rebuild itself into something entirely new. It’s a messy, beautiful, and utterly transformative process. And isn’t that just like us? We shed old versions of ourselves, sometimes gracefully, other times with a bit more chaos, but always moving towards the brilliance of who we’re becoming.

We often forget to appreciate these stages of transformation, focusing instead on the end goal. But every stage, every version of our evolving selves, deserves celebration. In the words of the incomparable Maya Angelou, “We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.” Her words ring true for us all. The process of becoming isn’t always pretty. There are times of struggle, of feeling incomplete or under construction. But, like the butterfly, the beauty of our final reveal is worth every moment of uncertainty.

So, as you get Derby ready this year, from your headpiece down to your toes, remember to celebrate not just the woman you’ve become for this event but the many women you’ve been along the way. Each version of you has contributed to the stunning display you are today. And just as we eagerly anticipate seeing the full splendor of Derby fashion, let’s look forward to our next phase of growth with equal excitement.

Amidst this celebration of transformation, let’s also embrace an unwavering belief in ourselves, much like the caterpillar’s unhesitant evolution into a butterfly. The butterfly, upon emerging, doesn’t pause to question its worthiness of its wings, nor does it doubt its ability to fly. It simply spreads its wings and takes to the sky. This, too, is a lesson for us. No matter how many times we find ourselves retreating into our cocoons, reevaluating, and perhaps reinventing who we are and what we dream to be, the essential thing is to emerge with the courage to spread our wings and soar.

There’s a profound power in embracing this mindset. It’s a call to action, urging us not only to accept ourselves at every stage of our journey but also to trust in our innate capacity to rise, evolve, and thrive. No matter how many times we return to the drawing board, our potential for flight remains undiminished. And regardless of the myriad forms we may assume throughout our lives, the imperative is to just fly. To not be hindered by self-doubt or the fear of imperfection but to boldly embrace the limitless sky with confidence and grace.

Here’s to embracing every moment of our metamorphosis, to recognizing the beauty in our evolution, and to appreciating the journey as much as the destination. May your Derby season be filled with fun, fashion, and the freedom to be unapologetically you. #weseeyousis #todayssisters