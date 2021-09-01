If you signed Up for the Pink Woman Photo Shoot:

We’ll see you on

Friday, September 17

Check-in by 5:15 p.m. Photo Shoot @ 5:30 p.m.

at

Oxmoor Center

7900 Shelbyville Rd. Louisville, KY 40222

We’ll be gathering just past Old Navy toward the old Sears wing. The closest entrance is between Z Gallerie and California Pizza Kitchen.

Be sure to come no later than 5:15 to pick up your T-shirt and change into it for the photo.

For more information about the Twisted Pink activities that evening, visit https://twistedpink.org/.