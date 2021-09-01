If you signed Up for the Pink Woman Photo Shoot:

We’ll see you on

Friday, September 17

Check-in by 5:15 p.m. Photo Shoot @ 5:30 p.m.
at
Oxmoor Center
7900 Shelbyville Rd. Louisville, KY 40222 

We’ll be gathering just past Old Navy toward the old Sears wing. The closest entrance is between Z Gallerie and California Pizza Kitchen. 

 Be sure to come no later than 5:15 to pick up your T-shirt and change into it for the photo.

For more information about the Twisted Pink activities that evening, visit https://twistedpink.org/.

The same evening at Oxmoor Center you can be part of the Twisted Good Happy Hour to raise money for Twisted Pink or attend the fashion show. To register for this, go to TwistedPink.org