Pink Woman Group Photo Shoot — We are looking for breast cancer survivors to inspire and encourage other women and to raise awareness about breast cancer. All participants will receive a Pink Woman T-shirt that can be worn for the shoot. The photo will be featured in the October issue of Today’s Woman magazine. Register for Pink Woman.

WHEN: September 17 @ 5:30pm (arrive at 5:15)

WHERE: Oxmoor Center near the Old Navy store