Are you a cancer survivor? If so, we’re making plans to feature you
in our upcoming photo shoots for the October issue of Today’s Woman.
Register for one or both of these photo shoots.
Pink Woman Group Photo Shoot — We are looking for breast cancer survivors to inspire and encourage other women and to raise awareness about breast cancer. All participants will receive a Pink Woman T-shirt that can be worn for the shoot. The photo will be featured in the October issue of Today’s Woman magazine. Register for Pink Woman.
WHEN: September 17 @ 5:30pm (arrive at 5:15)
WHERE: Oxmoor Center near the Old Navy store
DEADLINE: August 28
Cancer Survivor Profile Feature Shoot — In August, Today’s Woman will be interviewing and photographing seven cancer survivors whose stories will be featured in the October issue. We would like you to nominate yourself or someone else who is a cancer survivor to also share your story with us and help inspire others who are fighting cancer. Survivors of all types of cancers can be nominated for this feature/shoot. Nominate yourself or others for the Profile Feature.