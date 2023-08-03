Open House

In a scenic neighborhood of rolling hills and mature trees, a former Homearama home and its pool with a view provide a perfect place for attorney Lorie Casey to relax and unwind with friends and family.

Written by Christine Fellingham | Photographed by Kylene White

As a criminal defense attorney with a private practice in Bullitt County, Lorie Casey’s work life can be a stressful one. When she walks through the door of her Mount Washington home, all that melts away. With bucolic scenery framed by the towering Palladian window and an open concept floor plan bathed in a serene palette of grays and earth tones, her home is a soothing escape not just for a busy lawyer– but for her family and extensive circle of friends.

It was almost love at first sight. When Lorie and her husband purchased the home in 2013 for their blended family, they were sold by the location and the size and flow of the house. “My husband has two younger boys and I had one of my three sons still at home, so space was important,” she explains. “We knew everyone could find their place here.” The fact that the home was in “lower Fern Creek,” as Lorie calls it in a Homearama neighborhood and had a beautiful pool out back also played a part. “We love it out here,” she says. “It’s where I built my practice and where our boys go to school and I feel really connected to this community.”

They weren’t quite as crazy about the gold and barn red color scheme and dated decor that had been cutting-edge when the home was built, but looking tired by the time they purchased it. “Essentially every room has been redecorated,” says Lorie. “Over time, we have re-painted and redecorated every room. It needed a total refresh.” Leading this effort was her good friend, realtor and interior designer, Abby Chodkowski. “We have known each other for years and I knew I could trust her to run with this,” says Lorie. “I would text her inspiration pictures and she would text ideas back and she made a lot of decisions for me. She knows I wanted a place to unwind where everyone can feel relaxed and she has a great eye. She has decorated it to perfection.”

Lorie’s version of perfection is centered on a soft, neutral palette and transitional furnishings with interesting uses of texture and pattern. “Touches like the antelope rug in the primary bedroom and the dotted linen curtains in the formal living room on that huge palladian window add sophistication and depth,” says Abby. “We got some really great pieces locally; one of her favorites is a beautiful Art Nouveau sideboard from Barry Wooley Designs in the dining room that adds a lot of character.” Another huge focal point in the house is the two-story palladian window that brings the outdoors in. “Abby really worked with the view and used colors that complemented the blues and greens outside so that you feel connected to the outdoors when you’re sitting in there,” says Lorie.

Lorie’s favorite room, though, is her bedroom. “It’s such a luxurious and warm space. It’s my go-to place after a long day at work.” During this particular time of year, however, you’re more likely to find her out by the pool, where her goal of creating an oasis from the work world is fully realized. “A book, a beverage and the pool are my summertime,” says Lorie. “Most weekends, my girlfriends come over and we lounge by the poolside the entire day. We attempt to solve the world’s problems, but usually just wind up baking in the sun and enjoying each other’s company.”

Where Lorie and Abby Shopped

Here, some of the favorite local sources for Lorie’s carefully-curated home: Melissa Ballard Designs; Barry Wooley & Jude Loew; Cay Cassidy CC & Co; Anthropologie; Havertys; Arhaus; Spindletop Draperies; The Curtain Exchange; PPG Porter Paints.