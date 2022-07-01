National Parkinson’s Institute Red Tulip Gala Photos by Bill Wine Today’sWomanRedTulipGala06032022,01Guests lined up to check-in at the 2022 NPI Red Tulip Gala which was held at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens.Today’sWomanRedTulipGala06032022,36President and CEO for the Louisville Parkinson community Eric Richardson, honoree MaKenzie Winbigler and Vice President of the local National Parkinsons Institute Erika Ganong,Today’sWomanRedTulipGala06032022,35President and CEO for the Louisville Parkinson community Eric Richardson, honoree Faizen Ahmed and Vice President of the local National Parkinsons Institute Erika Ganong,Today’sWomanRedTulipGala06032022,34President and CEO for the Louisville Parkinson community Eric Richardson, honoree Andrew Hey and Vice President of the local National Parkinsons Institute Erika Ganong,Silent auction items were displayed outside on a perfect weather night.Silent auction items were displayed outside on a perfect weather night.Silent auction items included this collection of Muhammad Ali photos.Silent auction items included this collection of Muhammad Ali photos.Dinner was served.Dinner was served.Wayne, Mark and Marlene Knewassser.Wayne, Mark and Marlene Knewassser.Cliff and Paula Brownmiller.Cliff and Paula Brownmiller.Today’sWomanRedTulipGala06032022,28Vice President of the local National Parkinsons Institute Erika Ganong, Laura Dixon and Kelly Galloway.Michael and Debbie Ising.Michael and Debbie Ising.Pamela Williams and Louie the Cardinal Bird.Pamela Williams and Louie the Cardinal Bird.Alexis Vineo, Louie the Cardinal Bird and Steve Hartman.Alexis Vineo, Louie the Cardinal Bird and Steve Hartman.Today’sWomanRedTulipGala06032022,24James O’Connor and Amy O’Connor held the “Diamond Championship” belt which they purchased via the auction.Today’sWomanRedTulipGala06032022,23The Masters of Ceremonies John Ramsey walked through the crowd and allowed people to see the “ Diamond Championship” belt.Today’sWomanRedTulipGala06032022,22Auctioneer Shawn auctioned off the “ Diamond Championship “ belt as the Mater of Ceremonies John Ramsey held the belt up for the guests to see.Today’sWomanRedTulipGala06032022,21The Master of Ceremonies John Ramsey with 790 WKRD and WAVE 3 made a personal donation from his collection which was gifted to him by Muhammad Ali. The item was created by the WBC in September 2009 and was a “ Diamond Championship” belt which was autographed by Muhammad Ali. The belt was created as an honorary championship exclusively to award the winner of a historic fight between two high-profile and elite boxers, Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston.The Master of Ceremonies John Ramsey with 790 WKRD and WAVE 3 spoke.The Master of Ceremonies John Ramsey with 790 WKRD and WAVE 3 spoke.Signage.Signage.Guests listened during the event.Guests listened during the event.Today’sWomanRedTulipGala06032022,17The Master of Ceremonies for the event was John Ramsey with 790 WKRD and WAVE 3.Guests applauded during the opening remarks.Guests applauded during the opening remarks.Today’sWomanRedTulipGala06032022,15President and CEO for the Louisville Parkinson’s community Eric Richardson welcomed the guests.A red tulip is the featured flower for the National Parkinson Institute.A red tulip is the featured flower for the National Parkinson Institute.The Masonic Home Group was all smiles.The Masonic Home Group was all smiles.Laura Dixon, Victoria Holiday, Lahona Prather and Janisha Szabo.Laura Dixon, Victoria Holiday, Lahona Prather and Janisha Szabo.Faizan Ahmed, Caroline Sapp and Paul Johnson.Faizan Ahmed, Caroline Sapp and Paul Johnson.Shelly Oates and Kelly Galloway.Shelly Oates and Kelly Galloway.Today’sWomanRedTulipGala06032022,09Seated and then left to right; Bob Medley, Louie Karem Renee Karen and Fran Medley.The silent auction featured artworkThe silent auction featured artworkMike Truax and Julie Smith-McLochlin.Mike Truax and Julie Smith-McLochlin.The event included a white chocolate fountain with fruits for dessert.The event included a white chocolate fountain with fruits for dessert.Todays’ Woman magazines were placed at the tables.Todays’ Woman magazines were placed at the tables.Table image.Table image.Cherry Cordial Macarons were present at the event.Cherry Cordial Macarons were present at the event.Swag bags awaited the guests at the event.Swag bags awaited the guests at the event. By Sara Jessick|2022-06-30T19:59:54-04:00July 1, 2022|Digital Exclusives| Share This Story! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInPinterestEmail Related Posts Metro United Way: Women Of Influence Awards July 1, 2022 | 0 Comments Maryhurst Journey of Hope Luncheon July 1, 2022 | 0 Comments The July Issue Is Out! July 1, 2022 | 0 Comments