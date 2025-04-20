Must-See Events in Louisville This Week | Weekly Arts Insider

by Gioia Patton/Arts Insider

Georgia O’Keefe: the Brightness of Life

Speed Cinema

A new film about the life and art of an American icon, Georgia O’Keeffe is widely revered as the “Mother of American Modernism” and the greatest woman artist of the 20th century. In the 1920s, O’Keeffe became famous for her paintings of flowers, bones, and the beauty of nature. She posed nude for shocking photographs by her lover, Alfred Stieglitz. But she denied the widespread belief that her paintings depicted sexual imagery. In the 1970s, living in her beloved New Mexico, she emerged as an iconic role model for American women. This feature documentary film stars Claire Danes as the Voice of Georgia O’Keeffe, with narration by Hugh Dancy.

The documentary’s writer-director Paul Wagner is from Louisville, and the Speed Cinema worked with Wagner before on his earlier documentary “Black in Blue”, about the integration of the University of Kentucky football team.

*Paul Wagner will be joined by producer Ellen Casey Wagner for the post-screening discussion of the film on Friday, April 25.

WHEN: Friday, 04/25 @ 6:00PM, Sunday, 04/27 @ 3:00PM

WHERE: Speed Cinema @ Speed Art Museum. 2035 S. 3rd St., 40208

TICKETS: $12. $8 for Speed members

CONTACT: https://www.speedmuseum.org/

*Handicapped accessible

Playing By Life’s Rules: The Stage Play

Throne of Grace Productions

Get ready to be entertained by talented actors as they bring to life a hilarious stage play about navigating through life’s ups and downs while following the rules that shape our destinies. Immerse yourself in a world of drama, laughter, and heartfelt moments. Amongst the cast of 19 are LaWanda Engleman, Karizma Hazel and Eric O. Shipman.

WHEN: Saturday, 04/26, @ 2:30PM and 6:30PM

WHERE: The Kentucky Center’s MeX Theater, 501 W. Main St., 40202

TICKETS: $30.42

CONTACT: https://tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org/

* Recommended for ages 12+ * Handicapped accessible

The Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival The Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival

4th Street Live!

The Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival takes over Fourth Street Live for a family-friendly event filled with Mac n’ Cheese themed activities & madness!

Bringing together over 15 of the area’s best restaurants, food trucks & chef’s cheesy visions into reality, get ready to try a mountain of cheese goodness at Louisville’s largest-ever mac and cheese festival. No matter how you like it—peppery, with ketchup, crispy with breadcrumbs or creamy like butter, you’ll find the mac and cheese of your dreams right here!

AT A GLANCE

15+ Mac & Cheese Food Vendors (Over 40 styles)

Kids Fun Zone Carnival Games & Activities

Mac & Cheese, French Fry Eating & Can of Whiz Holding Contests

Cheese Fry Bar

“Best of” Awards Ceremony

Giant Skyview Craft Beer Garden

Rock Climbing Wall

Mechanical Bull Riding

Axe Throwing Expo

Bands & Live Entertainment

Baggo Tournament & Tailgate Games

Merchandise, General Vendors & more!

*HOW IT WORKS

Over 15 top local restaurants and food vendors will serve gourmet mac & cheese in 2-3 oz portions, along with mac & cheese-inspired dishes. All food items operate on a voucher system—sold in sheets of 5 for $10—allowing you to sample multiple varieties or get a larger portion from your favorite vendor.

Vouchers can be purchased at festival stations and redeemed for mac & cheese or other food items at vendor booths. Bars, beverage stations, and beer gardens will offer ice-cold brews, fine spirits, soda, water, and more via cash or credit. Additional vendors will sell funnel cakes, cotton candy, ice cream, water ice, hot chocolate, desserts, and other treats!

The Louisville Mac & Cheese Festival will be awarding cash, prizes & awards to the following competitions:

Mac & Cheese Eating Contest: Battle it out with your fellow competitors to see who can eat the most Mac & Cheese in 2 mins! Signup forms coming soon & will be limited to the first 10 participants.

Cheese Fries Eating Contest: This one is for all those French fry lovers! You will be given a giant bucket of cheese fries & the winner will be crowned when their entire bucket of french fries is finished!

Can of Whiz Hold: This one will be a test of strength! Similar to the beer stein hold but with a giant can of whiz! The person who can hold their can of whiz in front of them without falling will be crowned the champion!

**KIDS DETAILS

– Children 10 & under are FREE after 2PM & do not need a ticket

WHEN: Saturday, 04/26 @ 2PM-8PM (*VIP ticket holders may enter @ 12noon)

WHERE: 4th Street Live!, 411 S. Fourth St., 40202

TICKETS: GENERAL TICKET $6.99 (2PM – 8PM) Entry into Festival. VIP TICKET $54.99 (12PM – 8PM), Express Two-Hour Early Entry (Doors open at 12PM for VIP). All You Can Eat Mac N’ Cheese from 12PM-2PM (pay as you go after 2PM). 4 Drink Vouchers (seltzers, domestic beers, well drinks & non-alcoholic beverages). Complimentary order of French Fries/Axe Throwing Voucher/Commemorative Keepsake/25% Off Merchandise Coupon

CONTACT: https://www.4thstlive.com

Workshop: Floral Impressions with JamilaWorks Workshop: Floral Impressions with JamilaWorks

Locust Grove

Jamila Young is the founder of JamilaWorks, a creative business specializing in unique flower preservation keepsakes and art. With a passion for turning memories into timeless keepsakes, Jamila transforms flowers into stunning resin-cast art, jewelry, ornaments, and more. Her work combines creativity with craftsmanship, offering clients beautiful ways to cherish life’s most meaningful moments. As a visionary entrepreneur, Jamila continues to innovate and inspire, building a brand rooted in artistry and intentionality.

Aside from being an artist, Jamila is a community health worker who advocates for equity and transparency within marginalized communities. You can easily find Jamila working in the arts community, walking the campus of UofL as she furthers her knowledge in Public Health, arranging flowers at her flower shop, or navigating the streets of Louisville with love.

Added Bonus: All workshop attendees will receive a discount to the JamAdded Bonus: All workshop attendees will receive a discount to the JamilaWorks vendor booth at this year’s Gardeners’ Fair! Jamila’s floral jewelry is also available in Locust Grove’s Museum Store!

*This workshop will take place in the Locust Grove garden. In the case of bad weather, the workshop will be in the Audubon Room inside the Locust Grove Visitors’ Center.

WHEN: Sunday, 04/27, @ 1PM-3PM

WHERE: Locust Grove, 561 Blankenbaker Lane, 40207

TICKETS: Members $25, Non Members $35

CONTACT: https://locustgrove.org

This workshop will take place in the Locust Grove garden. In the case of bad weather, the workshop will be in the Audubon Room inside the Locust Grove Visitors’ Center.