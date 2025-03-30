Must-See Events in Louisville This Week | Weekly Arts Insider

by Gioia Patton/Arts Insider

Cinderella

Louisville Ballet

This enchanting rendition of the beloved classic will captivate audiences with breathtaking choreography, stunning sets, and an unforgettable score, bringing a timeless fairy tale to life. Choreographed by the late Alun Jones, former Louisville Ballet Artistic Director, Cinderella is designed to transport audiences into a world of magic, transformation, and hope. Jones took inspiration from Sir Frederick Ashton’s Cinderella, which premiered on December 23, 1948, by Sadler’s Wells Ballet (later The Royal Ballet). Set to a lush score by Sergei Prokofiev, Cinderella features elaborate costumes, intricate sets, and iconic characters like Cinderella, the prince, the fairy godmother, and the comedic stepsisters. Louisville Ballet’s Cinderella is an enchanting evening for the entire family, offering the perfect opportunity to introduce young theatergoers to the magic of ballet while also providing a fresh experience for longtime fans of the art form. *The Arts Insider rates this stunning LB production an ‘A+’.

WHEN: Friday, 04/04 @ 8PM, Saturday, 04/05 @ 2PM & 8PM, and Sunday, 04/06 @ 2PM

WHERE: Kentucky Performing Arts Center, 501 W. Main St., 40202

TICKETS: Available at Louisville Ballet or by calling Louisville Ballet Box Office at 502.583.2623.

Chicago The Musical

Redline Performing Arts

A Must-See for Broadway musical lovers, Redline Performing Arts (RPA) presents the legendary Tony-award winning Broadway musical Chicago, which has captivated audiences for decades with its sizzling jazz, sensational choreography, and gripping tale of fame, fortune, and betrayal.

Set in the roaring 1920s, Chicago tells the electrifying story of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two vaudevillian vixens who navigate the seedy underbelly of Chicago’s criminal justice system in their quest for stardom. With a razor-sharp book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, iconic music by John Kander, and dazzling choreography in the spirit of Fosse’s original vision, which debuted on Broadway in 1975, Chicago remains one of the most thrilling theatrical experiences of all time.

Something particularly unique about RPA’s production is that it will be under the dynamic leadership of 5 choreographers (Zachary Boone, JaNaye Flanagan, Kaylee Jewel, Maggie Patten and Joshua Penaflorida). RPA’s intention is to bring a fresh and bold vision to this classic masterpiece. The production features a talented ensemble of local and regional performers, a live orchestra, and the signature style and energy that has made RPA a premier name in regional theatre.

“We are beyond excited to bring Chicago to the Redline stage,” says Maggie Patten, Choreographer. “This show is a brilliant mix of satire, spectacle, and show-stopping performances. Our cast and creative team are working tirelessly to deliver a production that will have audiences on the edge of their seats.”

This production is part of the Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach MeX Project.

WHEN: Friday, 04/04 @7:30PM, Saturday, 04/05 @7:30PM, Sunday, 04/06 @ 2:30PM, Monday, 04/07 @7:30PM, Thursday, 04/10 @7:30PM, Friday, 04/11 @7:30PM, Sunday, 04/13 @ 2:30PM WHERE: Kentucky Performing Arts (in the MeX Theater), 501 W. Main St., 40202

TICKETS: redlineperformingarts.com

Pygmalion

Kentucky Opera

A Kentucky Opera debut of the original Pygmalion opera by Jean-Philippe Rameau (which premiered in 1748), KO has reimagined it for the modern audience, featuring a baroque orchestra. The inventive adaptation weaves the original myth into an empowering narrative, set against the backdrop of 1950s America, and features an orchestra performing on baroque instruments for an authentic musical experience. This production brings a modern perspective to the ancient story. Céphise is a 1950s housewife striving to meet her husband’s—and society’s—expectations who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. This contemporary retelling explores themes of identity, autonomy, and transformation in ways that resonate with today’s audiences.

“The story of Pygmalion is a timeless exploration of creation and transformation,” said Barbara Lynne Jamison, General Director and CEO of Kentucky Opera, who also wrote the new English libretto. “Through contemporary lens, this retelling of the ancient Roman story illuminates the societal constructs that shape our identities.”

“This immersive experience will have the audience feeling the impact of every character’s decision, inviting them to question, ‘How do I define myself?’,” said director Tara Branham. “With the opera center as a backdrop, audiences will feel like we’re bringing the art galleries of a Soho warehouse to the heart of Kentucky.”

*Sung in English

WHEN: Friday, 04/04 @ 8PM, Sunday, 04/06 @ 2PM, Tuesday, 04/08 @1:30PM, Thursday, 04/10 @ 8PM, Friday, 04/11 @ 8PM

WHERE: Kentucky Opera Center for Cultural Health 708 Magazine St., 40203

TICKETS: This event is free and open to the public.

“She’s Your Queen to Be!”: Black Women in the Kentucky Pageantry Circuit

Filson Historical Society

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Filson Historical Society will join with prominent Black women in Kentucky’s pageantry circuit for a panel discussion in “She’s Your Queen to Be!”: Black Women in the Kentucky Pageantry Circuit. There is a long history of the modern beauty pageant dating back to the early 20th century with the installation of the Miss America Pageant in 1921. Most of the composition of its competitors have been white women, but there has been an increase in the shift in the number of Black women contestants and winners. In 2019, Black women held 5 major beauty pageant titles: Miss World, Miss America, Miss USA, Miss Universe, and Miss Teen USA. While these titles were on a national and international level, how does the pageantry space look on a local and regional level?

This program will discuss the historical, social, and political implications of American standards of beauty for Black women in the pageantry circuit in Kentucky. A panel of local former and current beauty queens will discuss their experiences about the origins and consequences of such standards. The discussion will also include their experiences about how culture and race center into this pageantry circuit. The panelists are current and former Black pageant queens including Dr. Estella Conwill Majozo, former Miss Exposition; Erica McPheeters, 2024-2025 Miss Kentucky State University, Jordan Ponder, 2024-2025 Miss Simmons College. This panel will be moderated by Ms. Kentucky USA Ambassador 2025 (who is currently vying for the National USA title) Andrea Bolden.

Dr. Jacqueline Hudson, the Filson’s African American Programs Manager, said, “The Filson is excited to present a program that will highlight the beacon of empowerment for Black women in Kentucky in a space where beauty standards have been dictated by the dominant culture. Our goal for this program is to show first-hand accounts on Black women’s perspectives in navigating through the pageantry circuit at a local level.”

WHEN: Tuesday, April 8 at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Filson Historical Society, 1310 S. 3rd St., 40208 *This program is offered in person and virtually via Zoom and registration is requested to assure seating.

TICKETS: FREE for Filson members and $18 for potential members. If the cost to attend is a barrier, please contact the Filson to receive a code for free registration. Please visit filsonhistorical.org/events/upcoming-events to register or call 502.635.5083.

Forever Belle: Sallie Ward of Kentucky

Filson Historical Society

Forever Belle is the intriguing story of a nineteenth-century socialite, Sallie Ward Lawrence Hunt Armstrong Downs (1827–1896). Beautiful, charming, and kind—but also reckless and bold—she was born in Scott County, Kentucky, to a family of means beset by tragedy—early deaths, suicides, and even murders. Sallie basked in the national spotlight, appearing in newspapers as far-flung as Milwaukee and Charleston, written up for her exploits, which included such scandalous behavior as smoking cigars, dressing in “Turkish pantalets,” wearing rouge, and getting divorced.

Such a character invites romanticizing, and in this new biography, Randolph Paul Runyon does much to ground Sallie Ward in reality, fact-checking stories such as her infamous horse ride through the Louisville market house and examining his subject in the context of her wealthy family. Runyon carefully details his subject’s life, beginning with her aristocratic origins as the descendant of slave owners, merchants, and politicians who stole land from Native groups and grew rich off the labor of enslaved people. He accurately covers Sallie’s madcap adventures and charitable actions, faithfully representing her legacy as a Kentuckian, a mother, and a grandmother. Illustrated with images of the family, their property, and their lavish grave markers, this volume provides an entertaining and informative glimpse into the world of antebellum privilege in a border state, as well as an examination of the birth of celebrity for its own sake. Forever Belle, finally, is also the story of an early if conflicted feminist: a woman who believed she should have control over her own appearance, actions, political views, and marital status.

Randolph Paul Runyon is emeritus professor at Miami University of Ohio.

WHEN: Thursday 04/03 @ 6PM *(In Person and Zoom options available)

WHERE: Filson Historical Society, 1310 S. 3rd St., 40208

TICKETS: Free for members, potential members $18 filsonhistorical.org/events/upcoming-events to register or call 502.635.5083.