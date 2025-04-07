Must-See Events in Louisville This Week | Weekly Arts Insider

by Gioia Patton/Arts Insider

Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights

Headliner’s Music Hall

Experience 90’s country music like never before! Boot Scootin’ Boogie Nights is a party hosted by the supergroup Neon Rainbow, a collective of some of the best musicians in Tennessee. The band takes fans on a raucous journey through all the biggest 90’s country music hits for a night of line dancing, singing along and, boot stompin’ to the likes of country music superstars Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, Brooks & Dunn, Toby Keith, Faith Hill, George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Randy Travis, Martina McBride, Alan Jackson, and more!

The Arts Insider had a blast covering this event when it was at Headliner’s Music Hall just last May, and particularly enjoyed the fact that not only did concertgoers range in ages from 20 something to 60 something, but all of whom also quite enthusiastically sang along, when not spinning around the dance floor or stompin’ their boots to the rhythm.

*A ‘Must See!’ for country music fans!

WHEN: Wednesday, 04/09, doors open @ 7PM, show starts @ 8PM

WHERE: Headliner’s Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Ave., 40206

TICKETS: headlinerslouisville.com $15 in advance, $20 day of show

*Ages 21+ event

General admission standing room only (limited seating & also limited handicapped section) available, first come, first served.

Michael Feintein: Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett

Louisville Orchestra

Renowned musician and Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, Michael Feinstein, brings this critically acclaimed tribute show to Louisville, where he will be accompanied by the Louisville Orchestra, and celebrate the legacy of the legendary Tony Bennett through an evening of timeless music and masterful storytelling.

Prepare to experience a stunning symphonic journey featuring Bennett’s most beloved hits,

including “Because of You,” “Rags to Riches,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Best

is Yet to Come,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and “Stranger in Paradise.”

Feinstein’s personal connection to Tony Bennett, built on years of friendship and admiration,

adds a deeply moving and authentic touch to this tribute. Through his passionate performances,

Feinstein not only honors Bennett’s remarkable career but also preserves and shares the rich

cultural heritage of the classic American Songbook with new generations. And with this production, the five-time

GRAMMY® Award nominee and recipient of a special Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre,

solidifies his role as a torchbearer of the big band era and classic American songwriting.

*A ‘Must See!” for lovers of the Great American Songbook..

WHEN: Friday, 04/11 @ 7:30PM

WHERE: The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, 501 W. Main St., 40202

TICKETS: https://louisvilleorchestra.org/concerts.

Singin’ in the Rain

Derby Dinner Playhouse

Set in 1920’s Hollywood in the days of the talkies, this light-hearted romantic classic musical comedy is filled with show-stopping dance numbers and will please any fan of the golden age of movie musicals. Additionally, audience members sitting close to the stage will be given rain ponchos to keep dry because *IT WILL ACTUALLY RAIN ON STAGE! *The Arts Insider should know, because the last time DDP presented this production, she was seated in the poncho-wearing section and laughed her head off during the titular number, which became an even funnier experience when the lead performer actually slipped and fell down because of the rain, only to improvise a somersault and jump right back up without skipping a beat, then continue singing and dancing!

Singin’ in the Rain is based on the MGM film featuring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connor. Adapted for the stage by Betty Camden and Adolph Green, Singin’ in the Rain features a musical score by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. Memorable songs include “Good Morning”, “Make ‘Em Laugh”, “Broadway Melody”, and the titular song.

Under the direction of DDP’s new Producing Artistic Director Tina Jo Wallace, with Choreography by Megan Bliss and Musical Direction by Scott Bradley. The Arts Insider was particularly happy to learn (that) Tyler Bliss is cast in the lead role of ‘Don Lockwood’, as Bliss has always hit a homerun when it comes to his DDP theatrical performances, a memorable example which comes to mind was Bliss as ‘Professor Harold Hill’ in DDP’s production of the musical The Music Man a few seasons ago.

*A ‘Must See!’ for fans of classic film musicals.

*My review of the Tuesday evening performance will run sometime this week.

WHEN: various performances through 05/18

WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville, IN. 47129

TICKETS: 812.288.8281 or visit www.derbydinner.com

*Handicapped accessible