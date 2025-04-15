Must-See Events in Louisville This Week | Weekly Arts Insider

by Gioia Patton/Arts insider

Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene, with Renée Fleming

Louisville Orchestra

The Louisville Orchestra’s highly anticipated Spring Gala Concert, Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene, will feature America’s most celebrated soprano, Renée Fleming. Led by the orchestra’s visionary Music Director Teddy Abrams.

Inspired by her GRAMMY Award-winning album, Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene, Renée Fleming will captivate audiences with her luminous artistry in a program celebrating the beauty and fragility of our planet. The performance will be accompanied by stunning visuals from the National Geographic Society, creating a truly immersive and unforgettable experience.

Renée Fleming is among the most acclaimed singers of our time, with a career spanning the world’s greatest opera houses and concert stages. A five-time GRAMMY Award winner, 2023 Kennedy Center Honoree, and recipient of the U.S. National Medal of Arts, Fleming has performed at iconic events, from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Super Bowl.

Her advocacy for innovation and research at the intersection of arts and health has earned her international recognition, including her groundbreaking Music and Mind initiative and collaborations with the National Institutes of Health. In addition to her unparalleled contributions to classical music, Fleming has also crossed genres to collaborate with artists such as Paul Simon, Sting, and Elton John. Her voice graces the soundtracks of The Shape of Water and The Lord of the Rings, further solidifying her place as a cultural icon.

Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene, celebrates the interconnectedness of humanity and the natural world through a collection of evocative songs, ranging from Handel to folk songs, original works commissioned for this project, and The Lord of the Rings.

*Led by the orchestra’s visionary Music Director Teddy Abrams.

WHEN: Wednesday, 04/16 @ 7:30PM

WHERE: The Kentucky Center,

TICKETS: www.louisvilleorchestra.org or call 502.587.8681.

Ana Tijoux

Kentucky Performing Arts

The Arts Insider couldn’t help but be intrigued after reading the announcement contents about singer Ana Tijoux, who is coming to the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts this Friday.

Why? Because Tijoux’s album “Vida” fuses political commentary and personal reflection, exploring themes like war, feminism, and loss.

Tijoux’s music also spans various genres, including hip-hop, reggaeton, and Afrobeats, with collaborations from artists like Talib Kweli and iLe. And “Vida” explores themes such as embracing joy, personal grief and turning loss into strength.

Definitely worth checking out!

WHEN: Friday, 04/18 @ 8:00PM

WHERE: The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts (Bomhard Theater), 501 W. Main St., 40202

TICKETS: box office in person, 502.587.7777, or www.kentuckyperformingarts.org

Ashland Craft & Meghan Patrick @ PBR Louisville in Fourth St. Live!

How about a little ‘Girl Power!’ in the form of showing up for two of country music’s fiercest female voices, who are bringing their powerhouse performances to PBR Louisville cowboy bar this Saturday night!

Ashland Craft is a rising star in country and bluegrass, and brings a gritty, soulful sound that’s earned her a spot as one of CMT’s Next Women of Country. From the South Carolina native’s breakout on season 13 of NBC’s The Voice, where she finished in the Top 10, to her acclaimed debut album, Travelin’ Kind, Craft’s raw storytelling and honky-tonk spirit make her a must-see live.

Meghan Patrick – Hailing from Canada, is a two-time CCMA Female Artist of the Year, and known for her bold lyrics and powerhouse vocals. With hits from her debut album Grace & Grit to her latest EP, The Greatest Show On Dirt, Patrick’s music blends traditional country with rock and blues influences, creating an electrifying stage presence.

The Arts Insider is happy to lend her full support to these two rising country music female artists!

WHEN: Saturday, 04/19 @7PM

WHERE: PBR Louisville, 432 S. 4th St. (located in Fourth St. Live!, 411 S. 4th St.), 40202

TICKETS: $15 www.axs.com/events includes GA standing room only. Contact 502.238.0357 for VIP booths

*Must be 21+

The Second Celebration of the Arts

Paristown Arts and Culture District

Fund for the Arts hosts the second Celebration of the Arts this Saturday at Paristown Arts and Culture District, as part of Paristown’s Spring Into Derby Art Market, with music, dancing, and theatrical arts onstage and craft and engagement activities offstage—all courtesy of local Louisville artists and arts organizations.

“We are so grateful to our partners and sponsors who have once again stepped up to bring these opportunities to life,” said Andre Kimo Stone Guess, Fund for the Arts President and CEO. “Paristown Spring Into Derby Art Market brings incredible visual artists from near and far, and we’re excited to partner with them to highlight the talent in the performing arts community right here in Louisville and Southern Indiana. These artists make this a vibrant place to live and work, and we are thrilled to get them in front of new, art-loving audiences as part of these events.”

Check out the full line up for Celebration of the Arts, chosen from artists/organizations by a community review panel from the Fund for the Arts’ Event Artist Application:

10:30 am – na Skylark (Celtic chamber music trio)

11:30 am – Kentucky Shakespeare

12 pm – Keen Dance Theatre (contemporary/modern dance company)

12:30 pm – UofL African American Theatre Department

1 pm – DESTINED Dance (an array of dance genres)

1:30 pm – River Lotus Lion Dance (an ancient tradition which emerged from the heart of East Asia, over 2,000 years ago)

2 pm – Drag Daddy Productions (LGBTQIA+ performing arts company)

2:30 pm – Louisville Folk School (the folk music traditions of Kentuckians)

3 pm – Louisville Ballet

12:30 – 3:30 pm – The Little Loomhouse ( weaving and textile arts)

WHEN: Saturday, 04/19, 10AM-4PM

WHERE: In Christy’s Garden @ Paristown Arts & Culture District, 731 Brent St., 40204

TICKETS: FREE