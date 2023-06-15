The Most Admired Woman Awards at Mellwood Arts were just as fantastic and inspiring as we had hoped. It was truly an honor to shine a spotlight on these greatly deserving ladies, to hear their words of inspiration, and to share our common bonds. By ourselves, we do great things. Together, we are unstoppable. It was all made possible by our fantastic sponsors: WBEC ORV, Kendra Scott, Women First, Shady Rays, Twisted Sister, Mays Plastic Surgery, and General Electric, with delicious food from Black Jockeys Lounge.
Photos by Dick Arnspiger & Kylene White