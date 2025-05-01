Mike and Sheldon Tomes: From Allies of Women to Derby Ambassadors

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most celebrated events in Louisville, and this year, we’re thrilled to introduce Mike and Sheldon Tomes as the official Derby Ambassadors for the 151st running of the race. For Mike, fashion, community engagement, and socializing are not just hobbies—they’re a lifestyle. With an eye for style and an innate ability to connect with people, he’s earned his place as a prominent figure, rubbing elbows with celebrities like Paris Hilton, Jack Harlow, and Jamie Foxx. Mike’s keen sense of what’s happening, from the latest trends to the most important moments in entertainment, makes him a true social butterfly—but one with purpose.

His fashion sense isn’t just about clothes—it’s about making a statement. Whether he’s attending high-profile events or working with leading brands like La Crema Wines, M&Ms, Bellatox Boutique, Jolly Time Popcorn, Cane’s Chicken, or Target, Mike is always in the know. He’s not just a part of the scene; he’s shaping it, ensuring that the Derby brings together a vibrant mix of individuals and businesses while championing causes close to his heart.

Mike’s partnership with Today’s Woman magazine for the Derby is deeply meaningful, both for him and his husband, Sheldon. “The Derby has always been more than just an event for me,” says Mike. “It’s a cherished tradition. Collaborating with Today’s Woman during such an iconic moment is an opportunity to celebrate my passion for fashion, socializing, and community involvement. But it also provides a platform for something I feel strongly about: advocating for men to be allies for women.”

Mike highlights the importance of allies in today’s world, especially when men in power sometimes restrict women’s rights or access to opportunities. “The Derby, often seen as a male-dominated industry, actually brings tremendous visibility to women-owned companies and organizations. I’m proud to spotlight that. I’ve always admired Today’s Woman for their commitment to showcasing women of all backgrounds—whether it’s a billion-dollar business or a homegrown passion project.”

Mike is also thrilled to have Sheldon by his side as they embark on this journey together. Sheldon, who was also part of Mike’s journey last year, has been a consistent support, helping to highlight the couple’s efforts within the Louisville community. Last year, Mike made history as the first-ever Kentucky Derby Museum Brand Ambassador during the 150th Anniversary of the Derby. This year, he and Sheldon are ready to bring even more energy and advocacy to the iconic event.

To follow Mike’s journey leading up to the Derby and beyond, make sure to check out his Instagram: @Mike_Tomes_Social.