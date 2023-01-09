Manifest Your Ideal Life

Vision board your way to the life you want. We’ll show you how.

Written by LaShonda Sims Duncan, MA.Ed., MFT, LCMHC, LPCC-S, NCC | Photographed by Kylene White

For many people, the end/start of a year is a reflection point. People often reflect on how their year went. Naturally, it’s a time when we think about what we’d like to do better or see happen in our lives.

Vision boards are a visual representation of the things you would like to manifest in life. I liken it to a visual manifestation of the desires of your heart. As we spend time reflecting on what it is that we’d like to accomplish, what’s amazing about vision boarding and manifesting is that it enables you to get really clear about what you want and what you want to do. Like Oprah says, “What will you do with the energy that is you.”

We all desire change and want to be better. But oftentimes we don’t sit with those desires long enough to get clear about what change actually looks like. With our busy schedules and the noise that is society’s standards and social media, it can be easy to think that our next steps or our next chapter needs to look like someone else’s.

Before the process of creating a vision board can begin, there are a few action steps you’ll need to do in order to determine what greatness you will call into your life in the upcoming year. But first, find a quiet space so you can sit in stillness. Maybe light a candle and turn off your phone.

Let’s begin …

GRATITUDE

Our brains naturally hold on tight to all of the things that didn’t go the way that we wanted them to go in the previous year. We get hyper-focused on all the things that didn’t happen or didn’t go right. But it’s important as you reflect on the previous year to first create a space for gratitude and all the things for which you are grateful. This is actually the starting point for visualizing what you want more of in your future. You might not be where you want to be, but with gratitude you allow yourself to acknowledge that you’re not where you used to be.

Action Step – Get a pen and paper (a notebook or journal will suffice) and jot down at least 10 things you are grateful for from the past year.

MANIFESTING – SET YOUR INTENTION

Manifesting is most simply defined as the act of bringing something tangible into your life through your belief system. It’s the idea that thoughts become things and we can attract the things we want in our lives through our mindset.

The life that you’re living is a product of all the things you’ve manifested. I like to say that your intention sets the direction. Without direction you won’t know who, where, or what you need to be.

Action Step – Now it’s time to get intentional about the vision you have for your life. In your notebook or journal, write the answer to the following questions:

Who do I want to be?

What do I want to manifest in my life in the upcoming year?

What would I like my life to look like?

What will I need to be doing to bring me closer to my goal?

VISION PLANNING

Before there’s a vision board, there’s a vision plan. Your plan comes to fruition after you visualize and set your intentions. Consider the 6 core life zones when creating your plan. The 6 life zones are: work/career, creative (i.e., passions and hobbies), physical/emotional/spiritual, relationships, financial freedom and service.

Putting your vision down in writing is just as important as cutting out photos from magazines for a visual representation. Key steps to keep in mind as your are vision planning:

Write in the present tense. Write every sentence of your vision with appreciation. Use words of gratitude like “Thank you,” “I am grateful” or “I am thankful.” Tune into all aspects of your vision. Use your senses. Write what you see, hear, smell, taste, sense in your vision plan.

Let’s go through each life zone.

WORK/CAREER

Action Step #1 – Take a moment to reflect on the following questions:

What would you prefer to be doing professionally?

What is your dream opportunity?

If all obstacles were taken away, what would your job or career look like?

Action Step #2 – In your notebook or journal write several gratitude statements that describe how you’d like your work/career to manifest.

CREATIVITY/PASSION/HOBBIES

Action Step #1 – Take a moment to reflect on the following questions:

What would you do all day without pay?

What is something that you lose track of time doing?

What lights a fire in you?

Action Step #2 – In your notebook or journal write several gratitude statements that describe how you’d like your passions, hobbies and/or creative interests to manifest.

PHYSICAL/EMOTIONAL/SPIRITUAL

Action Step #1 – Take a moment to reflect on the following questions:

What does your mind, body and soul need more of in life?

What do you desire to prioritize in this area?

Action Step #2 – In your notebook or journal write several gratitude statements that describe how you’d like your physical/emotional/spiritual life to manifest.

RELATIONSHIPS

Action Step #1 – Take a moment to reflect on the following questions:

What kind of people do you desire to have in your life?

How could your relationship richer?

What is missing that you really want in life?

Action Step #2 – In your notebook or journal write several gratitude statements that describe how you’d like your relationship to manifest.

FINANCIAL FREEDOM

Action Step #1 – Take a moment to reflect on the following questions:

What do you need to feel more free?

How much would be enough for you?

Action Step #2 – In your notebook or journal, write several gratitude statements that describe how you’d like your financial life to manifest.

SERVICE

Action Step #1 – Take a moment to reflect on the following questions:

How do you desire to pour into others?

What impact do you want to make on your community/world?

Action Step #2 – In your notebook or journal, write several gratitude statements that describe how you’d like to be in service to others.

GET IN ALIGNMENT

Now that you’ve visualized and set your intentions, the next step is to get in alignment.

Action Step – Sit with your vision plan for several moments. You may want to answer these questions in your journal or notebook or you can just sit in stillness while you ponder the answers:

Who do you need to be to get what you want?

What are you willing to do?

BARRIERS TO SUCCESS

You now know what you want to manifest. But what are the possible barriers that may get it the way of you having that dream opportunity or fabulous life? It’s helpful to identify and call out your barriers because these are the things that are working underneath and shaping how you show up. In healing work it’s called identifying your shadow. It’s important to acknowledge those parts of us that while we really want something different, we keep on doing the same thing but expecting different results. There’s a part of us that will sometimes sabotage us from getting where we want to be.

Action Step – In a notebook or journal, make a list of all the barriers to success. After you’ve named them, take a moment to acknowledge how those things cost you in the past, and affirm to yourself that there’s no space for these barriers to persist in the life you are manifesting. In the event you continue to have difficulty, please consult with a mental health professional who can help you with these issues.

CREATING YOUR VISION BOARD

You have the plan! You are charged up and motivated and excited about getting into alignment with the things you’re wanting to manifest. It’s now time to work on the visual and build out your vision board.

Action Step #1 – Gather the materials for your vision board. There are apps online to help you create your vision board on your phone or laptop. There are also vision board kits for purchase but I think it’s more fun to make them on your own. Here are the supplies you’ll need to make your board:

Scissors

Magazine images

Photos

Motivational cards or quotes

Glue, tape or push pins

Poster board or corkboard

Action Step #2 – Sort through the magazines for images that represent what you’re saying you want. The visuals you select should be a reminder of all of the things that you got really clear and intentional about while doing the vision planning. You’re just not cutting out a bunch of cute pictures. Be selective and intentional with what you select to put on your board. Pick out magazines that you enjoy reading, because most likely there are going to be some things in there that resonate with you.

Final notes: If there’s something you need to see visually on a daily basis or you want to manifest but you can’t find, don’t become discouraged. Write it down on a piece of paper and put that on your board. Also, keep your vision board where you can see it. Don’t just make the vision board and tuck it away in the back of the closet. Put it somewhere where you can see it daily to have that constant reminder that this is what you are manifesting.

Lastly, breathe and release. And so it is!

Attend our We See You Sis Event on Thursday, January 26, to create a digital vision board with LaShonda. Click here to register.