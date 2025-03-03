Louisville is Leading the Charge in Women-Owned Home Service Businesses—And We Love to See It!

Bestie, let’s talk about something amazing happening right here in Louisville. Women are taking over the home service industry, and our city is leading the nation in this movement.

According to the latest data, Louisville saw a 53% increase in women-owned home service businesses from 2023 to 2024. To put that into perspective, the national average growth rate is just 11%—so yeah, we’re absolutely crushing it.

We didn’t just make the list—we topped it. That’s right, Louisville ranked #1 in new women-owned home service businesses, leaving these other cities trailing behind:

Top 5 Cities for Growth in Women-Owned Home Service Businesses

Louisville, KY – 53% increase (because we’re THAT city!) Salt Lake City, UT Indianapolis, IN Virginia Beach, VA Cincinnati, OH

So, Why Are Women Owning the Home Service Industry?

Because we can, that’s why! But seriously, women are making waves in traditionally male-dominated fields like roofing, plumbing, and construction while also excelling in cleaning, tailoring, and home organization. This surge isn’t just about numbers—it’s about women stepping up, building businesses, and proving that there’s no industry we can’t dominate.

And the best part? When women succeed, communities thrive. More money in women’s wallets means more money reinvested into families, education, and local businesses. It’s a win-win!

Women-Owned Home Service Businesses You Need to Support

If you’re looking to put your money where the girl power is, here are some amazing local, women-owned home service businesses:

Sophia’s Rugs – Specialty rug cleaning and restoration (because clean rugs = happy home!).

Maren’s Maid Service – Professional home and office cleaning (let’s be honest, we all need this).

Roof It Right – Quality roofing services with top-tier expertise.

Your Second Opinion Plumbing – Honest, reliable plumbing solutions (because plumbing emergencies are no joke).

B & G Roofing and Framing – Experts in roofing, framing, and construction.

A Tailoring Nook & Kentucky Tailors – Custom tailoring and alterations for when your fave outfit needs some love.

Maid to Clean & Thee Cleaning Chicks – The deep-clean dream team!

Simple Green Landscaping and Lawn Care – Eco-friendly landscaping and lawn care.

Chalice Illustrations – Artistic home décor and murals to make your space pop.

Honest Home – Sustainable home improvement and eco-friendly solutions.

Above the Dirt – Transforming outdoor spaces into dreamy retreats.

Bride and Broom Cleaning – Deep cleaning and post-event cleanup (wedding season, we see you!).

Edible Gardens – Helping you grow fresh, home-grown food.

Louisville Women Are Changing the Game

Louisville’s rise to the #1 spot isn’t just exciting—it’s inspiring. It proves that when women step into industries and claim their space, they create real change. Supporting these businesses isn’t just about getting great services—it’s about fueling a movement.

So, next time you need a cleaner, roofer, landscaper, or tailor, choose a woman-owned business and be a part of the impact. We’re making history in Louisville, and I’m so here for it.

Now, who’s ready to book some badass women to help keep their home looking amazing? 😉

Amanda Dare

Article Sponsored by Woman-Owned Wallet

Written by Founder and Owner

http://www.womanownedwallet.com