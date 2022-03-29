Local Comedian Holly Lynnea Gets Her Time to Shine

By Tiffany White | Photos by Lola Scott

Ready for some laughs? Louisville native Holly Lynnea has plenty to give you for her upcoming performance where she will be opening for Chelsea Handler at the Louisville Palace next month. Holly, who has been on the comedy circuit for 11 years, has toured with Roy Wood Jr., D.L. Hughley, and Brian Posehn and says has always wanted to contribute to the comedic process in any way she could – whether it was as a standup, actor or writer. Her latest tour with Chelsea Handler is a testament to the power she brings to her craft. “Chelsea selected me based on a video submission, to work with her at Zanies Nashville Comedy Club a couple of years ago. The next time she played at Zanies, she requested me and later offered me a spot on her award-winning, Vaccinated and Horny tour. She’s funny, smart, no-nonsense and pro-woman. Together we’ve toured Nashville, Charlotte, Atlanta, and now it’s Louisville’s turn,” she says.

Vaccinated and Horney Tour

When: April 21 @ 8pm

Where: Louisville Palace Tickets $49.50

Contact: ChelseaHandler.com

*Please note: To attend you must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours of the event, OR be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot).