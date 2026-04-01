LIST | Events leading up to Kentucky Derby 2026

By Chris James —

Derby season is right around the corner and the rollout of events leading up to Kentucky Derby 152 are being announced.

Today’s Woman has put together a list of happenings in Louisville leading up to America’s Favorite Race.

Taste of Derby Festival – Apr. 21

More than 100 local food and beverage makers will be on hand for what’s being called an unforgettable evening of “incredible flavors, festive vibes, and feel-good impact.” This event is held at Louisville Slugger Field and supports Dare to Care Food Bank and fights hunger in the Louisville area. Ticket info, click here.

Fest-a-Ville

From Apr. 23 through May 1, the community and visitors will have the “ultimate entertainment experience” with concerts, family fun, food, activities for kids and midway rides. The Kentucky Derby Festival will host several events on the Waterfront like the Great Balloon Glow, Chow Wagon, GospelFest, NeighMaste on the Waterfront, Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes, Happy Tail Hour and the Ken-Ducky Derby and more.

If you’re looking to get a taste of downtown Louisville while enjoying other Derby festivities, this is the place for you! To learn more, click here.

Pegasus Parade – Apr. 26

This annual tradition returns to downtown Louisville showcasing beautiful floats, inflatable characters, local and regional marching bands – everything you would want from a parade. This parade marches west on Broadway for 17 blocks and is about two hours. This year’s theme is “Festival on the Move: A Year of Milestones, Memories and Movement!”

For more information and for seating along the route, click here.

Louisville Urban League Derby Gala – Apr. 29

The Louisville Urban League’s annual gala celebrates community and resilience. This year’s lineup features Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Common and Grammy-nominated funk-soul group straight out of New Orleans, Tank and the Bangas. The LUL calls this gala a party with a purpose with a goal of revolution! Concert tickets are only available. Click here for tickets.

DaBaby – Apr. 30

Rapper DaBaby takes the stage at the Mercury Ballroom for his “Be More Grateful” tour. He brings his brand of rap to downtown Louisville as other Derby events get in full swing. Tickets, click here.

Oaks Day Watch Party and Oaks Night Cap – May 1

Hosted by Nyce Vibes, Meauxmentum and Derby Crown, this event at the Omni Equestrian Club (Omni Hotel) is called a day of elegance, energy and unforgettable vibes.

The day party begins at 3 p.m. and feature sounds from DJ Arie, DJ KSIVZ, DJ Z-Nyce and DJ Reece. There will be large viewing screens with the day’s racing. After the Oaks race concludes, the party will transition to the night party a 9 p.m. Guest will have cocktails, conversations while that Derby energy heads into the late night. Tickets

Unbridled Eve – May 1.

This popular gala hosted by Tammy York Day and Tonya York harnesses the energy from the Kentucky Derby glamour into giving. This charity event held at the Galt House supports local charities with a lot of celebrity guests. Celebrity guests have not yet been announced. To learn more about the gala and tickets, click here.

Goodtimers Derby Eve Experience – May 1

Their annual party takes place at Cardinal Stadium from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tickets start at $45. Visit GoodTimers Entertainment’s website for details.

Revel at the Races – May 1

This Sports Illustrated event returns for its third year with an unforgettable night of music and celebration leading up to Derby weekend. This party is at Ice House in downtown Louisville and will be headlined by Tiesto. Doors open at 10 p.m. and tickets start at $900. Click here for more info.

Derby Day Garden Party – May 2

Paristown is hosting their Derby Day Garden Party once again! The event will be held in Christy’s Garden and will give locals a chance to celebrate and watch the Kentucky Derby without the travel headaches getting to Churchill Downs. Locals and tourists wear their best Derby threads and enjoy music between races. There are also food and multiple bars! Tickets start around $35. Visit Paristown’s site for tickets!

The Premier Derby Night – May 2

This Derby night party is one to not to miss. This event hosted by actor Larenz Tate with sounds by guest DJ and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Jermaine Dupri will make one unforgettable night. The Derby Premier held at the Louisville Palace is bringing culture, elegance, influence and luxury ambiance to the Kentucky Derby night experience. Organizers say this will likely become an annual tradition. Dress code is luxury-chic/elevated cocktail attire. Party goes down from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Get your tickets here.

Derby Takeover – May 2

The Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center will be jumpin’ as rap icon T.I. and Keyshia Cole come to town for the Derby Takeover concert. This upscale evening will also feature DJ Fresh. Doors open at 8 p.m. and show kicks off at 9 p.m. Get your tickets here.

Churchill Downs

Opening day for the Spring Meet begins on Apr. 25 with fun for the entire community. Families are encouraged to come out and celebrate. You can even witness the 152nd Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks post position draws. Step out in your best fashions because the racetrack wants guests to coordinate their attire with family members.

Sunday Funday

New this year, racing returns on Sunday during Kentucky Derby Week for the first time in 16 years. Fans can celebrate with brunch options at the track.

Dawn At The Downs

This is one of Louisville’s most cherished traditions. Have you ever been to the track at the break of dawn? Visitors can watch Oaks and Derby contenders during their morning workouts. This takes place on Apr. 23 through Apr. 29 at 7 a.m. Click here for more information.

502’sDay

Locals are hitting the track earlier during Derby Week and 502’sDay returns for a fourth year. Everyone is encouraged to shop local and wear their fashions from Louisville shops and boutiques.

Winsday

Track attendees are asked to support the community by purchasing tickets through registered local nonprofit organizations. A portion of each ticket sold through registered nonprofits will help them continue the important work they do for Louisville’s community.

Thurby

Thurby has become one of the fan favorites during Kentucky Derby Week. This day highlights the rich heritage and culture of Kentucky. If you love history, music and racing, this is for you!

Kentucky Oaks

It is the 152nd running of the Kentucky Oaks! Oaks Day celebrates breast cancer awareness with many fans embracing the “Pink Out” for a meaningful cause. This day marks the country’s premiere race for 3-year-old fillies. The Kentucky Oaks is the country’s premier race for 3-year-old fillies. It has a $1.5 million purse and awards the winner with the iconic “Lilies for the Fillies.” The Kentucky Oaks is held on May 1.

Kentucky Derby

One of America’s most storied traditions is being held on May 2. Thousands of fans come to Churchill Downs to witness the Run for the Roses, the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports or America’s Race. This is the first leg of the Triple Crown and it’s all about looking your best while having fun betting on horses.

For ticketing and more information, click here.