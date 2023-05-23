U of L Hospital and the J. David Richardson Trauma Center Exhibit at the Speed Art Museum

Photos by Dick Arnspiger

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors

Event for Today’s Woman: UofL Health Trauma Survivors