Leading from the Ground Up: How Sydney McClure is Uniting Kentucky for Change

By Chris James

When Sydney McClure talks about Kentucky, her voice carries both warmth and urgency. As the Executive Director and Co-Founder of Unite Kentucky, she represents a new wave of leadership—one rooted in community, compassion, and action.

From Brand Strategy to Grassroots Leadership

McClure’s journey didn’t begin in politics.

“I was actually a government contractor,” she recalls with a laugh. “Public sector consulting, if we want to be fancy about it. I’m a project manager type and I really liked that aspect of my job, but I wanted more creativity.”

Her desire for creativity led her to pursue brand management, earning a degree from the University of Wisconsin’s renowned program. From there, she worked with major companies like Gallo, doing brand strategy.

But even with a thriving career, something felt off.

“There was this increasing disconnect between what I cared about and what I was doing day-to-day,” McClure says. “I started to feel tension between what I was spending most of my time doing and what I was worried about.”

Like many professionals during the turbulence of recent years, McClure experienced a moment of reckoning. With political polarization deepening and communities struggling with affordability and safety, she decided to take a leap.

Feeling the inner pull of her purpose led McClure to return to the doors of Kentuckians. She felt if she was spending mental time and energy on politics, it could be worth finding ways to help during the 2024 election.

She found Unite Kentucky after searching for canvassing opportunities.

“I did a lot of canvassing in the 2024 election,” she recalled. “It was our launch year, and we were focused on Jefferson County and working in tandem with the Louisville Democratic Party and the Democratic Party to help augment some of their work.

The group was able to cover a lot of ground in the county, knocking on 16,000 doors.

Those conversations revealed the heart of Kentucky: communities full of passion but often disconnected from the systems meant to serve them.

“I got a lot of value from that,” she said. “After the election, we had to reassess where we were and that was the point I stepped into more of a leadership role to help the organization do some testing to understand what the needs were in the area.”

That experience became the foundation for Unite Kentucky, a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to empowering community voices and developing local candidates—particularly in underserved rural and urban working-class areas.

Unite Kentucky noticed challenges when it came to grassroots candidates and organizing – there wasn’t enough structural support.

A Kentucky That Works for Its People

McClure’s vision for the Commonwealth is clear – a government that works for everyday Kentuckians, not special interests or lobbyists.

She identifies three urgent priorities – accountability, affordability and safety.

No matter where you are in the state, she believes everyone wants the same basic things – good jobs, safe communities and a fair shot.

The organization’s approach centers on listening.

“What do rural Kentuckians want? What do people in the West End want?’” McClure says. “They never really ask or listen. We are here to help support local folks and provide some muscle. As we go out into the state and talk to people, we want to ask them what matters to them.”

McClure believes Kentuckians should be able to thrive and live happy and healthy lives.

Empowering Women to Lead

As a woman involved in a political organization, McClure knows firsthand the importance of representation.

She says women often wait until they are prepared and overqualified before they step into their moment. Her advice? “Have the courage of a mediocre white man – like do it.”

Her humor underscores a serious point – women’s perspectives are vital to the future of Kentucky’s politics.

“We need more women in politics. I think a lot of it is about having the courage to just jump in and do it and not waiting until the perfect time or moment,” she said. “It’s about knowing you have something worthwhile to contribute and that you have value.”

Unite Kentucky partners with various groups and cultural organizations to amplify stories from women, immigrants and underrepresented communities while working to create space for new leaders to emerge. McClure wants to make it known that it’s not about parachuting in but supporting the people doing the work.

Accountability and Action

Today’s tense political climate has many speaking up and speaking out about the direction of the country. There have been nationwide protests held in large and small towns.

Fighting for human rights, health care, housing, fair pay – these are some hot button issues that have shaped the political landscape for nearly three decades. When the average voter wants answers, how do you hold them accountable?

McClure says writing to your representatives, attending town halls and joining advocacy groups matter. These things including organizing at the grassroots level and showing up are the core of getting the wheels of change into motion.

“We all want to do something, and it doesn’t feel like anything is going to move the needle, but those little things – whether it is getting involved with a local organization advocating for immigrants, health or the ACLU – are another method to drive accountability and tap into something already organized in a way that’s a little bit less overwhelming. Our role is to augment and help drive that accountability,” she explained.

In the future, McClure says Unite Kentucky hopes to expand its civic engagement programs, supporting more town halls, community demonstrations, and voter education efforts.

Her vision is having a Commonwealth where the people are served – not the powerful, not the lobbyists – but the people.

Looking Ahead

McClure is optimistic about the Commonwealth’s future.

“I think there will be some big shifts in agriculture and the economy. Kentucky is a very resilient place and has a lot of resilient people,” she said. “I hope that what I have seen from so many people as I’ve started to get out into the state, that our ability to be empathetic and listen to each other will prevail.

With new voices rising and women stepping forward, she believes Kentucky’s next chapter will be written from the ground up—by the very people she’s been knocking doors to reach.

About Unite Kentucky

Founded in 2024, Unite Kentucky is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to building leadership, supporting local candidates, and amplifying community voices across the state. Its mission: to ensure Kentucky’s government works for everyone—not just the powerful.