KMAC Couture 2025: Art Walks the Runway

KMAC Contemporary Art Museum, located in historic downtown on Museum Row is Louisville’s premier contemporary art museum. Through exhibitions, education, and outreach, KMAC works to connect people to art and creative practice. KMAC is where Art is the Big Idea and Craft is the Process.

KMAC Couture is a wearable art runway show presented as the signature fundraiser for KMAC that provides funding for the Museum’s education programs and exhibits. KMAC Couture launched in 2013 as a distinct fashion event that allowed KMAC to showcase its unique position as a contemporary art museum that celebrates ideas at the crossroads of art, craft, and design.

As KMAC Couture enters the teenage years, our 2025 runway celebrates the occasion of its auspicious thirteenth birthday with a tribute to all things lucky. All looks for this edition of Art Walks the Runway will pay homage to the charms and superstitions that offer hope and allow us to explore that sometimes all too rare of human faculties—the ability to dream and to think big!

Some participants over the years have invented their own textiles and employed unconventional materials that help push the boundaries of wearability, constructing work that can be both costume and sculpture. Others have created fantastical garments with a more functional and durable quality, but that are likewise extraordinary in how they explore the range of possibilities for artistic expression through the items we wear, canvasing the human body in limitless ways.

KMAC Couture will return home to Main Street for 2025! The event will take place in front of KMAC Contemporary Art Museum, in a tented area that spans the 700 block of Main Street!

We at KMAC are excited to see you there to celebrate KMAC Couture “Lucky#13” and look forward to seeing you on April 19th at 7:15 p.m.

EVENT DETAILS: Date: Saturday April 19th, 2025 Location: KMAC Contemporary Art Museum715 W Main StreetLouisville, KY 40202

*Carpooling and ridesharing is encouraged, limited parking available via street parking or paid lots in the area of the museum.

Schedule:

7:15p Pre-show Cocktail Reception

8:30p KMAC Couture Runway Show

After Party immediately follows Runway Show inside KMAC Museum!

Requested Attire:

Shades of white/ neutrals are requested to allow the garments in the show to really POP!