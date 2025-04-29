Painting the Derby 🎨 Kim Perry’s 2025 Poster Spotlight

by Gioia Patton/Arts Insider

“I’m an artist on a lifelong journey with creativity. From the colorful world of musical theatre to exploring various art forms, I’ve found my true passion in the strokes of a paintbrush.”

– artist Kim Perry

Describing herself as “a traditional painter”, Kentucky Impressionistic Realist Painter Kim Perry works primarily with oils and uses a palette knife to add her own unique touch.

A juried member of the Oil Painters of America, Perry, who is the 2025 Kentucky Derby Festival poster artist, adds “I love that sweet spot where classic meets contemporary, creating pieces that are like a warm hug. My art is a love letter to Kentucky—friendly, confident, and inviting.”

As to how she became the 2025 KDF poster artist, she explains “It was such a fun and unexpected moment! I was showing my work at an event at the Kentucky Castle this past fall, and members of the KDF team came by. We hit it off almost immediately. They were warm, passionate, and full of creative energy. We stayed in touch afterward, and I was invited to submit some mock-ups. From there, it grew into something really special. I feel so grateful to be working with such an amazing group of people who truly love what they do,” adding (that) the KDF appointment “feels surreal and is incredibly humbling.”

To celebrate Perry being named the 2025 KDF poster artist, the Arts Insider conducted the following interview:

TODAY’S WOMAN: What part of Kentucky are you from?

KIM PERRY: “I’m from Raceland, Kentucky—a small, close-knit town just outside of Ashland in northeastern Kentucky. Raceland has a population of just around 2,300 people, so it’s the kind of place where everyone knows your name and your family’s story. Growing up in such a small town where opportunities don’t always come easily taught me one very important lesson: if you want something, you have to chase it. No one’s handing out chances—you make your own. That sense of grit and determination, born from my roots in Raceland, has been the fuel behind everything I’ve pursued in life.”

TW: Your bio mentions a ‘musical theatre background,’ and “a transformative experience in the Irish museum.” Please elaborate.

PERRY: “My life has always had a creative rhythm to it. I grew up surrounded by music and performance—between pageants, musical theatre, and playing in the band, there was always something artistic lighting up my world. I loved the stage, the storytelling, the emotion that art in any form can stir in both the creator and the audience. It wasn’t necessarily about becoming a Broadway star, but more about always choosing the path that felt expressive and alive.

Then, life shifted when I became a mother. My focus turned to raising my children, pouring all of my creative energy into them. Years later, once they were grown, my husband and I took a trip to Kinsale, Ireland. I didn’t know it at the time, but my entire creative journey was about to change. I walked into an art gallery and was immediately brought to tears by the work of Róisín O’Farrell. Her use of palette knives and oils—her vibrant, emotional technique—hit me straight in the soul. I felt something awaken. At that moment, I knew I had to try to paint. Not “should,” but had to. I believe that my background in performance and creativity gave me the confidence to listen to that voice and take the leap.”

TW: Did you have a career doing something else before painting?

PERRY: “Yes, quite a few actually! I’ve always joked that I still don’t know what I want to be when I grow up—and I truly mean it in the best way. I’m a firm believer in reinvention, in giving yourself the freedom to grow and explore. Over the years, I’ve worked as a teacher, spent time in medical coding, stayed home to raise my children, and now, I’m lucky enough to call myself an artist.

“Each chapter has taught me something valuable and shaped the person I am today. If there’s one thing I hope people take from my journey, it’s that it’s never too late to follow your passion. You can always pivot, always dream again, and always find your way to the thing that sets your soul on fire.”

TW: What was your first sale as an artist?

PERRY: “My very first sale was a piece called The Love of Racing, a painting that captured the energy and elegance of horse racing. It was such a meaningful moment—not just because someone wanted to buy my work, but because of who it was. A Louisville native who was living in Nashville saw it and felt so connected to it that they had to take it home. That moment gave me my first real sense that my art could speak to people—that it could stir something familiar and beautiful in their hearts. I’ll never forget it.”

TW: What piece or project do you think of when I ask you to describe your initial success as a professional artist? How did it come to be, and when did that occur?

PERRY: “My partnership with Buffalo Trace was a major turning point—one that felt like a true launch into the professional art world. Being licensed to work with such an iconic Kentucky brand gave me a level of validation and visibility (that) I hadn’t experienced before. It felt like the moment when I shifted from being an artist who was just finding her footing to one who had truly arrived.

“Painting their bottles wasn’t just a branding opportunity—it was a love letter to Kentucky’s legacy. Bourbon lovers are incredibly passionate, and to see how they connected emotionally with my work was such a gift. That project came about through a series of connections and conversations that all stemmed from just showing up, putting my work out there, and staying open to possibility. I believe it happened around the time my art started gaining more recognition online and at local shows—around 2022 or so.”

TW: Prior to being named the 2025 KDF poster artist, what were you best known for in the art world?

PERRY: “My art has always been about telling Kentucky’s story through color, emotion, and texture. I like to say that everything I paint is a love letter to this state—the land, the traditions, the spirit. I became especially known for my bourbon and horse-themed paintings, both of which are so deeply woven into the fabric of Kentucky life.

“I also paint linemen to honor those in the electric cooperative world—a community that’s been close to my heart because of my family’s ties. And while I do the occasional floral piece, pet portrait, or golf scene, my heart always leads me back to the heritage and history of Kentucky.”

TW: Is becoming the St. James Art Show poster artist on your ‘wishlist’?

PERRY: “Absolutely! The St. James Court Art Show is legendary in Louisville—it’s one of those events that every artist dreams of being a part of. To have the opportunity to be a poster artist for something so beloved and established would be incredible. Every day, I’m blown away by the doors that continue to open. I’m just staying curious, grateful, and excited for what’s next.”

Perry’s Today’s Woman interview concludes with her revealing the best professional advice she’s ever received, which was ‘‘take time for yourself as an artist to get inspired—don’t just stand in front of the canvas.’

“It seems simple, but it’s powerful,” Perry declares. “ When the pace of life picks up, it’s so easy to get caught in the cycle of producing without pausing. But inspiration doesn’t come from burnout—it comes from being present, from observing the world, from quiet moments that make your heart skip a beat. I try to honor that advice every day by stepping away, refilling my creative well, and making room for inspiration to show up.”

For more about Kim Perry and her work, visit kimperrystudio.com