Kentucky Women Leading the Charge in Film and TV Production

Written By: Heather Bouvier

Hollywood is evolving, with a growing emphasis on diverse storytelling and new filming locations. Thanks to a strong incentives package, Kentucky has emerged as a rising star in this shift. Many of the key players driving this transformation or facilitating productions in the state are women.

Among them is She Dreams Entertainment, a Louisville-based film, TV, and live event production agency led by women and dedicated to amplifying female perspectives. Founded by award-winning producer, screenwriter, and director Jessica Mathis (aka Divinity Rose), She Dreams creates female-forward entertainment that embraces diversity and inclusion. To date, the company has bootstrapped its productions through small grants, crowdfunding, and ticket sales.

“As a single parent with big ambitions, I learned to make things work on whatever budget I could get my hands on. That, coupled with undying persistence, can create magic.”

Jessica launched the company after years of working behind the scenes in film, television, and commercials, while also producing live events and working in journalism. As a stand-up comedian and emcee, she has produced and performed in over 500 live events showcasing Kentucky artists and has worked on productions ranging from indie films to major television projects like American Idol.

While Jessica’s screenwriting projects have won festival awards and landed her as a finalist in prestigious fellowships—including Disney/ABC, Sundance Episodic Labs, and Ron Howard’s Imagine Impact—her producing skills have also helped elevate other Kentucky women and amplify marginalized voices.

A Spotlight on Women’s Stories

She Dreams Entertainment has already made waves with impactful projects:

Triggered , a collection of short animations about Kentucky women with PTSD, has screened in Australia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Kentucky. It won Audience Favorite for Realism and was partially funded by the Kentucky Foundation for Women (KFW) —an organization that has been integral to nearly all She Dreams projects.

, a collection of short animations about Kentucky women with PTSD, has screened in Australia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Kentucky. It won and was partially funded by the —an organization that has been integral to nearly all She Dreams projects. Kentucky Unmasked, a live event held on November 1 at Lex Studios, featured 12 Kentucky performers sharing personal stories about body autonomy, gender identity, neurodivergence, and medical choices. The recorded stories will be woven with interviews for a documentary set for release in 2025.

While these projects tap into her background in journalism and unscripted storytelling, it’s Jessica’s love for comedy that inspired her to produce the live taping of rising comedy star Mandee McKelvey’s one-woman show, CLAM.

“I was drawn to Mandee’s hard work—not just in being funny, but in talking about topics many don’t or won’t,” Jessica says. “She’s ready for a bigger stage and deserves to be known beyond the Midwest.”

CLAM marks Mandee’s first comedy special and is featured in She Dreams’ mini comedy film festival, Women Who Say Fck!*, a curation of short comedy films by bold, unapologetic women. The premiere screening took place in Louisville on March 9, with a second showing scheduled for March 30 at The Manchester Hotel in Lexington. Next, the team plans to bring the festival to Atlanta, with hopes of expanding to more cities.

CLAM is also available to rent online at shedreamscontent.com, and Jessica is actively seeking further distribution.

“While it’s got its share of raunch and vulgarity, it tackles important issues about women’s healthcare and daily experiences—but only Mandee can make it as effing funny as she does.”

What’s Next for She Dreams Entertainment?

Looking ahead, Jessica will continue producing and distributing stories while shifting focus to her own projects. She is gearing up to bring her award-winning screenplay, It’s Christmas, Carol!, to life. This holiday comedy offers a bold, feminist twist on Dickens’ classic tale, featuring drag queens, a people-pleasing protagonist, and a hallucinogenic journey.

She also has six TV pilots in development and is actively pitching for production. In addition, she continues to host events in Louisville and Lexington aimed at cultivating Kentucky’s creative talent. Through table reads, pitch sessions, and a recently concluded screenwriting competition, she collaborates with organizations like Women in Film Kentucky and 502 Film to help screenwriters, actors, and filmmakers elevate their work.

These events can be found at kentuckyfilmandtv.com.

As film production surges in Kentucky, She Dreams Entertainment is positioning itself at the forefront, working alongside others to turn local stories into national and international productions. Jessica’s mission aligns with Women in Film Kentucky, ensuring that more women get to take the driver’s seat in the industry’s future.

Tickets for March 30th, Women Who Say F*uck Premiere Screening: HERE