Kentucky Teem Norah Martin Launches Peach Cosmetics

A passion for makeup and love for animals led 13-year-old Norah Martin to launch Peach Cosmetics. The Louisville teen started Peach Cosmetics in February with lip glosses and plans to dive into a more comprehensive line including eyeshadow palettes and mascara.

The purpose behind Peach Cosmetics goes beyond the surface – Martin is donating $1 from every lip gloss sold to the Kentucky Humane Society. “I have a dog that we adopted from the Humane Society last year. I am also a huge horse lover and have been riding for almost 10 years,” says Peach Cosmetics Founder Norah Martin.

How does an eighth grader start a company? In November 2024, Martin came to her mom and asked for advice on creating her own company. Martin’s mom is beauty expert & influencer and multi-time entrepreneur Kaitlyn Hubert (pictured with Norah). Hubert created hair care lines Tomboy and Urban Wild, which are sold nationally. She also owns Pelo West at the Galt House in downtown Louisville; Pelo Beauty Collective in Louisville and Lexington; and co-owns Golden Aesthetic Atelier, also in Louisville and Lexington.

With entrepreneurship running in the family, Martin is thinking ahead with Peach Cosmetics, “I would like to grow Peach Cosmetics into a full makeup line and sell my products in large, chain stores. For now, though, I’m earning money to buy a horse, and I love giving back to The Humane Society.”

There are 15 shades of lip gloss so far – Martin’s favorites are Embrace and Fringe. She selects the colors based on personal preferences as well as what she thinks will be popular with her customers. The lip glosses are designed for long wear and contain vitamin E to help hydrate lips. Martin plans to create lip liners and lip stains next to enhance the selection of glosses.

Learn more about Peach Cosmetics online at https://www.peach-cosmetics.com/,