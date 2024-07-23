Oldham County Tourism Dedicates

Kentucky Black Trailblazers AR Experience

Alexander Beaumont, Underground Railroad Trailblazer

Established in 1824, Oldham County is celebrating our Bicentennial this year. As part of this yearlong celebration, we are highlighting Oldham County’s rich Black History with an exciting, groundbreaking new project. Through the Kentucky Black Trailblazers AR Experience, you can watch the lives of 3 Oldham County Underground Railroad trailblazers come to life before your eyes!

Oldham County’s Trailblazers Experience focuses on the Underground Railroad with trailblazers Alex Beaumont, Henry Bibb, and Eliza Brooks. Join Oldham County Tourism & the Oldham County History Center for the Dedication of Alex Beaumont’s Experience on Friday, July 26th at 10:30am at the Oldham County History Center. A reception will follow.

“Oldham County was honored to be included in the collaboration with our regional partners in such a groundbreaking history project that allows us to highlight the importance of our African American history,” said Kim Hydes, Executive Director of Oldham County Tourism. “This project was specifically chosen by Oldham County Tourism to showcase the works of our Oldham County History Center, which works tirelessly to preserve our past for future generations. We are excited that this completed AR Experience offers a younger generation access to our Oldham County history in an understandable and interesting way for them,” she continued.

Alex Beaumont was born a slave in 1839 in Garrard County and was enslaved in Oldham County by Susan Beaumont, who signed for him to enlist in the Union Army on June 16, 1864, at Camp Nelson, KY. He was in

the 116th Regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops, African American soldiers who fought for the Union. Camp Nelson was a recruitment center for U. S. Colored Troops. The Conscription Act of 1864 allowed for the recruitment of slaves and free blacks into Union troops. As a result, records show that by 1865, 10,000 African-American men mustered into Camp Nelson — making it the largest recruitment center in Kentucky for African-American troops. He is buried in La Grange’s Historic African American Cemetery.

This dedication will be the first of three AR location dedications this summer to celebrate Oldham County’s yearlong Bicentennial festivities. A reception will follow with Dr. Nancy Theiss, Executive Director of the Oldham County History Center, sharing more in-depth information about Alex Beaumont, his life as a Union soldier at Camp Nelson, and meet his descendant, Demetrius Booker.

About The Kentucky Black Trailblazers Experience – The Kentucky Black Trailblazers is a transformative, first-of-its-kind experience that celebrates the influential Black figures who shaped the history of Kentucky and beyond. Six tourism agencies partnered on the project – ShelbyKY, Louisville, Oldham County, Bardstown, Elizabethtown, and Shepherdsville-Bullitt County. Launching in summer 2024, the Kentucky Black Trailblazers includes 19 stops where users will hear and see, via Augmented Reality, the stories of Kentucky’s Black Trailblazers. For more information, please visit KyBlackTrailblazers.com.

Mark your calendar! The remaining 2 Oldham County AR Experiences will be dedicated on August 2nd and August 10th.