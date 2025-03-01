Jackie Joseph: Baking with Heart and Purpose 🍰

by Gioia Patton/Arts Insider

When award-winning pastry chef Jackie Joseph participates in Blessings in a Back Pack’s 2025 Pack the Sack event this Saturday, it will not only mark the fourth year for the Eastern Kentucky native, but Joseph’s appearance will also mean something to her on a heartfelt personal level.

“Blessings in a Backpack is a charity that’s super close to my heart,” began Joseph, who was interviewed by the Arts Insider. “I was actually a child that could have benefitted from this program, so to be able to be a part of a community that ensures our kids have food over the weekend, means everything to me,” she explained.

Raised in Eastern Kentucky, Jaclyn (aka ‘Jackie’) Joseph discovered her passion for baking to show love and compassion. From working in couture cake shops to full- service hotels is where she found her purpose in creating unique and customized desserts for her customers. To date, her successes in the field of baking include being crowned Food Network’s “Best Baker in America” in 2021, and in May ‘22, opening her special-order boutique cake and pastry studio, JJBakes, inside of the Falls City Market of the Omni Louisville Hotel. In addition, Joseph was an Olympic pastry chef for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada, and was also recognized as one of (TAG) StyleBlueprint’s “6 Faces of the South.”

As to which of Joseph’s career successes has given her the most sense of joy, she said “Winning Best Baker in America on Food Network in 2021. I’ve always struggled with self confidence and been extremely hard on myself. I truly dislike being in the spotlight, so to have the courage to go on a show with nine other award-winning pastry chefs was a huge feat for me mentally,” she continued. “Not to mention, the show was filmed during Covid in 2021, so I had been out of the kitchen for almost a year. I legitimately thought I was going to be sent home in the early stages of the show, so I had already made peace about that. But it was the most rewarding decision I’ve ever made. Not only did I prove to myself (that) I have what it takes, but I met nine of the most talented, beautiful people (who are still my friends today)!”

On the subject of when and how the idea of creating pastry as a career came from, Joseph recalled “Oddly, I initially went to college to major in dietetics and minor in nutrition, but halfway through my first year of classes, I decided to do a complete 180 and go to pastry school. It was the surest decision I’ve ever made,” she continued. “I grew up around my mother and grandmother baking all the time, so it was something that I was super familiar with, but never really had a strong desire to join in. Baking was their way to extend love and grace to those around them; it’s how they truly cared for others and I think it became a part of who I am without even realizing it. After joining pastry school, baking became an absolute obsession of mine and the rest is history,” she added.

At present, Joseph’s career success, along with being a single business owner, explains why her work schedule is “24/7,” a soul-crushing schedule that actually made the Arts Insider groan in sympathy.

“The separation of personal life and business is very blurred, so I find myself crashing once a week to recoup. “But I currently have one of the most amazing pastry sous chefs, Morgan Smith, who’s almost been with me a year now.”

But even with having a pastry sous chef, has a point been reached where Joseph’s skills are in such demand that she has to turn away jobs?

“Honestly, I’ve had to slow down on taking so many orders because I mentally, emotionally and physically burnt myself out the first 2 1/2 years of being open,” she admitted. “I had to take a step back and focus on my mental health. I was losing my passion for pastry and that’s the last thing I ever want to happen.”

Joseph’s daily habit, “something (that) moves my spirit for future inspiration,” is to carry both a notebook and make use of her cellphone, should something in nature, a floral display, work of art, or a clothing pattern capture her attention.

Already “in the works,” are her immediate future career plans, in the form of working with Chris Blandford, Kroger’s Wine & Spirits Expert, Host of The Firkin Podcast & Bourbon Experience host to bring about a live tasting and pastry experience.

“Chris and I are actually including a live class experience that’ll be auctioned off during Blessings in a Backpack’s Pack the Sack dinner!” she exclaimed.

When the Arts Insider then muses (that) Joseph falls into that enviable career category ‘Find a way to do what you love and get paid for it!’, the highly accomplished pastry chef declared “I’m so incredibly blessed to get to do what I love and I’m beyond thankful for each day I get to continue to do it. However, I am a bit of an extremist, so on the flipside of the coin, sometimes your passion becomes your prison. I have to remind myself to step away from the kitchen and enjoy life a little!”

WHAT: Blessings in a Back Pack’s 2025 Pack the Sack

WHEN: Saturday, 03/08, 6:00PM-10:30PM

WHERE: The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave., 40207

TICKETS: https://louisville.blessingsinabackpack.org/gva_event/pack-the-sack-2025/

*For Ages 21+